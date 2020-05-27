Vote absentee for June Primary

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The General Assembly passed a bill adding the State of Emergency as one of the reasons for voting absentee during the June Primary. This means, if you do not otherwise qualify to vote absentee, you can use this as a reason to request an absentee ballot.

“Anyone can come in the office or call, they just say what their reason is so we know which to check on the form. The state has added COVID-19 for the June Primary. For November’s election they’ll need a different reason,” said Shanna Proctor director of the Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections.

According to scvotes.org, along with COVID-19 State of Emergency, people who qualify to vote by absentee ballot include:

• Members of the Armed Forces.

• Members of the Merchant Marine.

• Spouses and dependents residing with members of the Armed Forces or Merchant Marine.

• Persons serving with the American Red Cross or with the United Service Organizations (USO) who are attached to and serving with the Armed Forces outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them.

• Citizens residing overseas.

• Persons who are physically disabled.

• Students attending school outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them.

• Persons who for reasons of employment will not be able to vote on election day.

• Government employees serving outside their county of residence on Election Day and their spouses and dependents residing with them.

• Persons who plan to be on vacation outside their county of residence on Election Day.

• Persons serving as a juror in state or federal court on Election Day.

• Persons admitted to the hospital as emergency patients on Election Day or within a four-day period before the election.

• Persons with a death or funeral in the family within three days before the election.

• Persons confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial.

• Persons attending sick or physically disabled persons.

• Certified poll watchers, poll managers, and county election officials working on Election Day.

• Persons sixty-five years of age or older.

Those wishing to vote absentee can call Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections at (803) 321-2121 or stop by their office at 1872 Wilson Road, Newberry.

“When people come to the office they’ll notice we have a sign that says we are limiting the number of people allowed in at a time. Inside there are two places to step up to the counter. We spray and wipe down counters, equipment and pens after each person. We also are wearing gloves and masks ourselves,” Proctor said.

Only four people are allowed in the lobby at a time, according to Proctor. She said if a large group were to come by they would ask them to form a line outside and space out at least six feet.

“We have tape to mark out distances, but haven’t put it out yet as people are coming in one and two at a time,” she said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.