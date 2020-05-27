Gov. Henry McMaster lifts restrictions on attractions

SOUTH CAROLINA – Governor Henry McMaster announced that attraction facilities will be permitted to open throughout South Carolina beginning last Friday. The governor’s announcement comes after AccelerateSC has been meeting for nearly a month to determine the safest ways to reinvigorate the state’s economy.

The “Response” component of AccelerateSC has established exhaustive safety guidelines for businesses that have been allowed to reopen. Guidelines for attraction facilities can be found here and on the AccelerateSC website, along with guidelines for all recently re-opened businesses.

Examples of attraction facilities include, but are not limited to, the following:

• Zoos

• Museums

• Aquariums

• Planetariums

• Historic buildings and sites

• Waterparks

• Amusement park rides

• Go-Kart tracks

• Bingo facilities

• Miniature golf facilities

McMaster also announced that youth and adult sports leagues will be allowed to begin practicing on May 30, with competitive play resuming on June 15.