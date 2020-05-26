Amendment passed on City Council Emergency Ordinance

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council passed an ordinance last week amending the ordinance to temporarily suspend the normal operating procedures applicable to council meetings.

Mayor Foster Senn explained that the previous ordinance covered electronic meetings for the purpose of City Council; however, did not mention the city’s boards and commissions.

The new ordinance passed allows the city’s boards and commissions to also meet electronically and sets the policy for a roll call as council is voting in open session. Motion was made by Councilman Edwin Wicker and seconded by Councilman Lemont Glasgow to approve the ordinance.

Following the ordinance, City Manager Matt DeWitt provided an update on the city’s operating procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic. DeWitt said city parks were back open — apart from use of the playground equipment and restroom areas.

While DeWitt said the city was working to implement recreational activities, they were working to see what requirements would be for staff to run programs, events.

“I’m encouraged by how staff has reacted and pulled things together so we would be ready to hit the ground running as the governor opens things back up,” he said.

City updates can be found at www.cityofnewberry.com, under the news section on the right-hand-side of the homepage.

Senn provided council with several updates to include the city’s utilities department recently earning the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2019. The utilities department earned first-place in the category for utilities with more than 25,000 worker-hours of annual worker exposure.

“That’s quite an accomplishment and we congratulate our utility department and staff,” Senn said.

Each year, the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency (PMPA), where the city purchases electricity, sponsors a scholarship for high school seniors. This year, Senn announced Jordyn Clark, Ethan Hawkins and Noah Yi as recipients. Each student will receive $700 to attend a South Carolina college or university in the fall.

“We congratulate each of these young people and their families,” he said.

On the fiber rollout within the city limits, DeWitt gave an update on behalf of Assistant Utility Director David Eldridge, saying the entire system was roughly 95 percent complete. While the numbers showed a dip in service requests during the start of the pandemic, DeWitt said those numbers were now moving up.

“We’re very encouraged by the trends, with very few people disconnecting once they obtain services, meaning they’re happy with the service they’re getting from WCFiber,” he said.

Glasgow commended WCFiber for the internet hotspots provided to those in need during the pandemic.

Council requested an updated on customers on the system, to which DeWitt responded that there were 806 potential customers for the fiber system — 564 of them being active customers. There were currently 210 customers signed up and waiting to be connected to the system.

Senn reminded council that the city celebrated Drinking Water Week the week prior on May 3-9 and commended the city’s water treatment plant for producing high quality water for customers.

Under new business, council passed first reading of an ordinance to set a fee schedule for the city’s newest facility, Gully Washer Splash Park, that will be located at the recreation complex. Both children and adults will be charged a three dollar fee for admission to the park. Senn said there was also an option to purchase a 10-day punch pass for $25. Locker rentals will also be available for visitors at a rate of two dollars per day, per locker.

Motion was made my Councilman David Force and seconded by Councilman Edwin Wicker to accept first reading.

DeWitt said all features at the splash pad had been tested and they were waiting on restrooms facilities that were attached to the splash pad to be completed. At this time, regulations on social distancing for areas such as the splash pad would limit the usage to very few patrons at a time, so DeWitt said they would be working with council to obtain recommendations for moving forward with an opening date.

The splash pad is anticipated to be open six days per week, Tuesday-Sunday for six to eight hours per day.

Also under new business, Wicker made a motion that was seconded by Councilman David DuBose to accept the report of the city’s Planning Commission that disapproved of an ordinance amending the Zoning District Table of Permitted Uses as it pertains to Tattoo Parlors.

The amendment would change the city’s current zoning ordinance to allow tattoo parlors in the core commercial district.

“The Planning Commission has looked at this amendment and unanimously disapproved of it passing,” Senn said. “Tattoo parlors are allowed to locate in the general commercial district.”

Motion was made by DuBose and seconded by Mayor Pro Tem Zebbie Goudelock to approve first reading of an ordinance that would allow digital billboards to be permitted in the Main Street interstate overlay.

DeWitt told council if they were familiar with the current digital billboard located on Highway 219, this ordinance would allow for the possibility of two additional digital billboards on the interstate side of the one that is currently in operation.

Following a motion from Glasgow and second by DuBose, council returned from executive session and Nancy Harvey was appointed to the city’s Planning Commission.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at City of Newberry.