Council OKs budget amendments

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved 11 amendments to the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget, lowering the budget by 2.7 mills ($394,471).

The proposed total county millage will now be 136 mills, same as last year. County Administrator Wayne Adams said this is the lowest total millage since 2005 (when it was 128.7 mills).

“We have also seen that property taxes levied by Newberry County Council are not the highest taxes levied by a county council in South Carolina, although this has been said. [Newberry County Council] is, in fact, in the bottom half of all South Carolina Counties – we are the 24th highest [of 46 counties], not the highest,” Adams said during a budget work session.

The following amendments were proposed by Councilwoman Harriett Rucker.

The first amendment would strike funding for employee salary increases in the amount of $175,191, this would reduce the budget by 1.20 mills. Councilman Travis Reeder gave a second and the amendment was approved unanimously.

The next amendment would reduce council contingency funding by $101,634, from $287,397 to $185,763, this would reduce the budget by 0.70 mills. This amendment was seconded by Reeder and was approved unanimously.

“The actual year-to-year increase would just be a loss of about $14,000 because we balanced out the levy by putting additional money in the council contingency,” Adams said.

The next amendment would strike one-time equipment purchases for school resource officers in the amount of $33,400 and reduce the budget by 0.23 mills. Councilman Steve Stockman seconded this amendment and it was approved unanimously.

“The Sheriff has agreed that he could try and make up the difference, but I would like to remind council this is a part of the Sheriff’s Office budget. There are several other motions on here that effect the Sheriff’s Office, this is an essential part of his services. We do have some other amendments on here that aren’t essential, I strongly encourage we look at and remove some of the other things that are not essential,” said Councilman Kirksey Koon.

The next amendment would reduce facilities capital repairs to the detention center by $20,000, from $190,000 to $170,000, and reduce the budget by 0.14 mills.

Adams said this was for the gas line for the jail, and it is the easiest to cut because the work has already been completed.

After a second by Stockman, the amendment was approved unanimously.

The next amendment would reduce the sheriff’s fuel by $17,000, from $167,500 to $150,500, and reduce the budget by 0.12 mills. After a second from Reeder, the amendment was approved unanimously.

The next amendment would reduce the fleet maintenance contracted serves by $8,000, from $472,464 to $464,464, and reduce the budget by 0.06 mills. After a second from Councilman Johnny Mack Scurry, the amendment was approved unanimously.

The next amendment would strike funding for Helena Center repairs in the amount of $8,000 and would reduce the budget by 0.06 mills. After a second from Reeder, the amendment was approved unanimously.

The next amendment would reduce GIS contracted maintenance by $5,000, from $56,604 to $51,604, and would reduce the budget by 0.03 mills. After a second from Scurry, the amendment was approved unanimously.

The next amendment would reduce funding for the Chamber of Commerce in the amount of $5,000, from $15,000 to $10,000, and would reduce the budget by 0.03 mills. After a second from Koon, the amendment was approved 6-1, with Councilman Scott Cain voting against.

“The Chamber of Commerce provides services to all of our small businesses, promoting our county. We are talking about business development and economic development. I hate to see $5,000, not much money, hate to see that go,” he said.

Rucker said that they hate to see any of the discussed funding go, but they are trying to reduce taxes and the $5,000 was something new the Chamber requested this year. She added that this is something they will look at in the future.

The next amendment would strike funding for Community Hall site repairs in the amount of $4,000 and reduce the budget by 0.03 mills. After a second from Reeder, the amendment was approved unanimously.

The final amendment proposed by Rucker was to remove two vehicles for school resource officers from the debt service levy budget (lease purchase) in the amount of $17,250 and would reduce the budget by 0.12 mills. The amendment was approved unanimously after Stockman gave a second.

“Again, this is part of essential services for the Sheriff’s Office, although the sheriff agreed to take the cut, this is another cut for the Sheriff’s Office for an essential service,” Koon said.

Rucker said that there were original to be four vehicles for school resource officers (two remain in the budget) and the Sheriff did not feel he could employee four school resource officers at this time and they were doing what he approved.

With these amendments approved, the FY 20-21 budget was lowered by 2.7 mills and made the budget balanced at $26,661,566.

The following amendments were proposed by Koon — when it came to these amendments Koon said they were either non-essential or not a government entity.

The first was an amendment to strike funding for the Newberry Museum by $70,000 and would reduce the budget by 0.48 mills. Councilman Henry Livingston gave a second to this motion and said this was to allow for discussion.

Cain said the museum was on the ballot for the Capital Project Sales Tax, voted for by Newberry County residents, and the county agreed to put in $70,000 and the City of Newberry and Newberry College agreed to contribute funds as well.

“That was the agreement, we went to the tax payers and asked them to vote for the museum. We should not go back on our citizens and say we are not now,” Cain said.

Koon said he was not against the museum, or any of the organizations he was discussing, and he didn’t have a problem with it being funded.

“I only have a problem with it being funded by tax payer dollars,” he said.

Reeder said the museum, and some of the other future amendments, bring people into the county — which also brings money to the county.

This amendment failed 5-2, with Cain, Livingston, Rucker, Scurry and Reeder voting against the amendment and Koon and Stockman voting for the amendment.

The next amendment would strike funding for the Newberry Opera House by $25,000 and reduce the budget by 0.17 mills. Livingston gave a second to this motion and said this was to allow for discussion.

Cain said the Opera House brings hundreds of people for our economy and improves the quality of life. Reeder said the funds the county provides to the Opera House allow them to lower the price of tickets.

Stockman said he knows they made a commitment to help get them up and running, to help support them, but felt at some point, like a business, it needs to support itself.

This amendment failed 5-2, with Cain, Livingston, Rucker, Scurry and Reeder voting against the amendment and Koon and Stockman voting for the amendment.

The next amendment would strike funding for Newberry County Literacy by $6,000 and reduce the budget by 0.04 mills. Livingston gave a second to this motion and said this was to allow for discussion.

“We have cut from governmental agencies, essential services and we continue to support things that aren’t government agencies, not essential services,” Koon said.

Reeder said this organization helps those in our community learn to read and write, and they are also tax payers.

This amendment failed by a 6-1 vote, with Cain, Livingston, Stockman, Rucker, Scurry and Reeder voting against the amendment and Koon voting for the amendment.

The next amendment would strike funding for the Small Business Development Center by $5,000 and reduce the budget by 0.03 mills. Stockman gave a second to this amendment.

Cain said that this organization helps small businesses within Newberry County, which are a vital part of the county. Livingston added this budget item has the ability to bring in more tax dollars and council should do all they are can to enhance small businesses.

This amendment failed by a 6-1 vote, with Cain, Livingston, Stockman, Rucker, Scurry and Reeder voting against the amendment and Koon voting for the amendment.

The next amendment would strike funding for the Free Medical Clinic by $5,000 and would reduce the budget by 0.03 mills. This amendment did not to get a second and failed.

The next amendment would strike funding for Sexual Trauma Services in the amount of $4,250 and reduce the budget by 0.03 mills. This amendment did not to get a second and failed.

The next amendment would strike funding for the COMET in the amount of $2,500 and reduce the budget by 0.02 mills. Stockman gave a second to this amendment.

Cain said he was not in favor of The COMET (a bus services providing transportation to and from Columbia) when it first started, but is now for the service because it is bringing people to Newberry County to work at places like Samsung, and taking people from Newberry County to their jobs in Columbia.

This amendment failed 5-2, with Cain, Livingston, Rucker, Scurry and Reeder voting against the amendment and Koon and Stockman voting for the amendment.

The next amendment would strike funding for Sistercare, Inc. in the amount of $2,295 and reduce the budget by 0.02 mills. This amendment did not to get a second and failed.

The next amendment would strike funding for the Village Cemetery in the amount of $2,000 and reduce the budget by 0.01 mills. This amendment was seconded by Stockman.

This amendment failed 4-3, with Cain, Rucker, Scurry and Reeder voting against the amendment and Koon, Livingston and Stockman voting for the amendment.

The next amendment would strike funding for the Christmas Lights in the amount of $1,500 and reduce the budget by 0.01 mills. This amendment did not to get a second and failed.

The next amendment would strike funding for the Newberry Downtown Development in the amount of $1,000 and reduce the budget by 0.01 mills. This amendment did not to get a second and failed.

Following the amendments, council approved the second reading, as amended, of the FY 20-21 budget for county ordinary purposes by a 6-1 vote, with Koon voting against.

Council also approved second reading for the appropriations for the Newberry County Library, Piedmont Technical College and the Newberry Agency for Disabilities and Special Needs for FY 20-21.

Other business:

• Council approved a resolution committing to negotiate a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement between Newberry County and Project Ursa. Adams said state law requires council identify an economic development project officially in conjunction with entering into a FILOT agreement with a project/company.

• Council voted against providing salary increases to countywide elected officials this year. This decision was made because no other county employee would receive a salary increase this year.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on TwitteMchr @TheNBOnews.