Honoring veterans on Memorial Day

NEWBERRY COUNTY — In honor of Memorial Day, the following is the annual Memorial Day List remembering veterans from Newberry County who passed away since last Memorial Day, as provided by the Newberry County Veteran’s Affairs Office.

This year a total of 93 veterans passed away, including 14 World War II veterans, 17 Korean War veterans, 37 Vietnam War veterans, five Persian Gulf veterans and 20 peacetime veterans.

WORLD WAR II

• Biddle, Robert Charles – May 23, 2019

• Bobb, Lewis Edward Sr. – March 31, 2020

• Boozer, Horace Lee Jr. – December 17, 2019

• Crumpton, Walter Jesse – June 6, 2019

• Frazier, John R. – February 12, 2020

• Harrison, Manuel Alvin – September 1, 2019

• Harvey, Robert Edward – March 29, 2020

• Kyzer, Ezell Junior – November 16, 2019

• Lovett, William E. – February 14, 2020

• Perkins, Ridgaway West – July 17, 2020

• Pickrell, Victoria B. – May 28, 2019

• Torok, George Howard – March 24, 2020

• Trevathan, Charles Leigh – November 13, 2019

• Wood, Earl – November 18, 2019

KOREAN WAR

• Bostic, Hazel Wayman – October 03, 2019

• Burk, George Richard – October 14, 2019

• Gilliam, Harold Eugene – December 01, 2018

• Hamm, James Ralph – January 7, 2020

• Jefcoat, Deavours H. – April 11, 2020

• Johnson, Henry T. Jr. – February 6, 2020

• Joiner, Wilbur Lee – August 10, 2019

• Mayes, Jess Ben – February 22, 2020

• Parks, Howard Nixon – August 4, 2019

• Pingleton, Robert W. – April 25, 2020

• Powell, Clayton Perry – March 20, 2020

• Price, George Floyd – September 27, 2019

• Riser, Hollis P. – June 17, 2019

• Shealy, Milton Eugene – October 28, 2019

• Stanley, Marvin Ellis – February 16, 2020

• Steen, Roy Edison – January 29, 2020

• Sulton, Rodell – June 20, 2019

VIETNAM WAR

• Amick, Donald Ray – July 14, 2019

• Arrowood, Charles A. Jr. – February 14, 2020

• Avery, Charles Milton – July 27, 2019

• Bartleson, Darrell Bruce – April 8, 2020

• Beach, Jimmy Lane – August 3, 2019

• Boozer, Willie Ray – July 21, 2019

• Childers, James Curtis – February 12, 2020

• Coleman, Bobby Gene – February 24, 2020

• Coleman, Eugene Jr. – September 6, 2019

• Conrad, Elliot Robert III – September 27, 2019

• Dissel, James Gordon, Jr. – July 29, 2019

• Enlow, Ray Mikel – October 6, 2019

• Epting, John Wayne – June 22, 2019

• Floyd, Randall Graham – January 10, 2020

• Fort, Bobby C. Sr. – December 10, 2019

• Garnett, Homer Rallie – December 8, 2019

• Gibson, George Wayne – September 23, 2019

• Gray, Anderson Clarence – August 2, 2019

• Griffin, Howard Thomas – August 19, 2019

• Griffin, Samuel L. – November 8, 2019

• Henderson, Charles L. – February 10, 2020

• Kibler, Delbert Efrid – February 5, 2020

• Koon, Walter Henry – July 6, 2019

• Loging, William George – June 27, 2019

• McCormack, Michael D. – July 31, 2019

• McLendon, Marvin Wade – June 10, 2019

• Martin, Ronnie Floyd – January 18, 2020

• Metts, Jimmy Daniel – May 22, 2019

• Monroe, Gaylord F. – February 16, 2020

• Rutherford, George Heyward – September 4, 2019

• Seymour, Ronald Alfred – August 18, 2019

• Shealy, Henry Franklin Jr. – September 26, 2019

• Trammell, Thomas F. Jr. – November 2, 2019

• Turner, Danny Earl – November 8, 2019

• Wheeler, Arthur Lee – October 1, 2019

• Wicker, Homer Monroe – November 04, 2019

• Yuris, John Ray- March 23, 2020

PERSIAN GULF

• Caughman, Gus A. – May 15, 2019

• Clegg, Carl Michael Sr. – September 27, 2019

• McJunkins, Johnny Ray – February 28, 2020

• Maybin, Rex Anthony – December 12, 2019

• Mason, Monzekia Keontae – January 12, 2020

PEACETIME

• Amick, George Ellis – January 24, 2020

• Boozer, Robert Vernon – May 25, 2019

• Bowers, Gregory M. – April 30, 2020

• Cromer, Hoyt Alston – October 31, 2019

• Devore, Clarence B. Jr. – January 18, 2020,

• Dickert, Angus Elbert – February 17, 2018

• Funderburk, Richard K. – August 05, 2019

• Greene, William Dargan – July 15, 2019

• Hoeschen, Herbert Jerome – December 26, 2019

• Johnson, Jeffery Ernest – October 13, 2019

• Lever, Charles Donald – March 11, 2019

• McFall, Joe Nathan – June 14, 2019

• Moseley, Thomas Lane – July 10, 2019

• Murphy, Edward James – July 29, 2019

• Nichols, Jerry A. – December 29, 2019

• Prince, Charles Thomas – April 26, 2020

• Ramey, Phillip Charles – September 25, 2019

• Reeder, Nilam Edgar – February 29, 2020

• Smith, Danny Lee – May 25, 2019

• Smith, Harold Joseph – January 27, 2020