F-16 flyover says ‘thank you’ to NCMH

NEWBERRY — In a tribute to healthcare workers, two F-16 fighter jets flew over Newberry County Memorial Hospital on Monday.

A crowd of spectators stood in the parking lot to catch a glimpse of the F-16s as the Swamp Fox pilots flew over. The flyover was coordinated as part of the U.S. Air Force’s Operation: American Resolve, to salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response.

The flyovers took place all over the Upstate and were conducted at no additional cost to the American taxpayer and were done in conjunction with regularly scheduled training.

“This is our way of saying thank you to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock, taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing.

Brenda Williams, director Foundation/Marketing at NCMH, said that Monday’s flyover by the S.C. Air National Guard was very emotional.

“One of our staff’s dad, Al Shealy, told his grandson, ‘son, you are about to see heroes saluting heroes.’ I think that really sums it up and is just one more very positive to come out of this pandemic,” she said.

Following the flyover, the Sheriff’s Department did a drive-by with horns and lights for the NCMH staff.

“The flyover video and drive by salute are both on our (NCMH) Facebook page. If this doesn’t make you proud to be a Newberrian, South Carolinian and American, I don’t know what will,” Williams said.

Sheriff Lee Foster said Monday was a great show of support for the first responders and healthcare workers through the projection of high performance aircrafts.

“It was nice to see all the people of our community coming out and supporting the Air National Guard, the first responders and our healthcare professionals, and diverting our attention from our national crisis. Our deputies wanted to show the hospital staff how much they appreciate them. We work hand-in-hand with them in the Emergency Department and we know they are the ones that are going to be taking care of us if we are injured in the dangerous environments we work,” Foster said.

Foster also said, “Who doesn’t like to see military aircrafts?”

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolins.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

