NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County administration currently has a proposed fiscal year 2020-21 Operating Budget balanced at $27,038,791.

According to County Administrator Wayne Adams, this total represents an increase of $721,909 (2.6 percent) over the current FY 2019-20 budget. The total mills for the proposed 2020-21 Operating Budget is 122, which is the same as last year.

When it comes to the levy, Adams said the millage rate is determined by dividing the value of one tax mill (one one-thousandth of an assessed value of all taxable property in the county) into the budgetary needs of the levy — after all other sources of revenue are considered.

“The result of this equation is the number of mills needed. By way of example, the FY 20-21 operating levy projects the need for 122 mills — the same number as for the current year. The number of mills is converted to a millage rate, or levy, by simply moving the decimal point three places to the left, such that 122 mills becomes a millage rate of 0.1220,” Adams said.

Adams said to determine the taxation impact of any millage rate, simply multiply it by the assessed value of a given property.

“The assessed value is essentially that portion of a property’s value that may be taxed, as statutorily determined based on the property’s use type. The assessment ratio for an owner-occupied home is four percent, meaning that the assessed value of a $150,000 owner-occupied home is $6,000. Accordingly, applying the estimated millage rate (0.1220) to the assessed value ($6,000) yields a property tax liability of $732 for the FY 20-21 operating levy,” he said.

When it comes to the operating budget levy, there are five major proposed revenue changes for the upcoming fiscal year. Based on actual tax collections through February 2020, staff is projecting the collected value of one mill to be $143,298, rather than the $141,755 estimated when the FY 2019-20 budget was adopted.

“In other words, the collection cycle has proved the value of the mill to be about 1.1 percent higher than originally thought,” Adams said.

For the FY 2020-21 budget, staff estimates a mill value of $145,447. According to Adams, this figure is based on historical data that indicate a 1.5 percent growth rate in the value of a mill in non-reassessment years.

The state has approved four additional school resource officers for Newberry County in FY 2020-21. While the state funds these positions, making the cash flow a “wash,” this nonetheless represents a $258,381 increase in revenue on a gross basis, according to Adams.

Tipping fee revenue is increased by $306,307, according to Adams.

“Commercial and industrial customers pay tipping fees for the disposal of their waste,” he said. “Residential disposal fees are paid through the property tax levy for general operating. That proposed budget raises the per-ton tipping fee for the waste from $46 per ton to $48 per ton. Increased tonnage is also part of the estimated increase in revenue from this source.”

Currently, the county is losing thirty cents per ton on tipping fees.

The use of fund balance is reduced by $149,713, as compared to the current fiscal year.

“These revenue changes increases total $564,688, or 78.2 percent, of the total increase in general operating revenues over current-year levels,” Adams said.

On the expenditure side, there are 12 major proposed expenditure changes for the new fiscal year.

The operating budget includes a 1.5 percent ($175,191) increase to overall payroll, to be distributed as determined by council, according to Adams.

“This amount includes all associated payroll costs, including those for retirement, Social Security and Workers Compensation,” he said.

The employer retirement contribution rates will increase by one percent next fiscal year for both SCRS (regular) and PORS (police).

“The total cost of this increase is budgeted at $127,148, based on payroll prior to the above-mentioned salary increase. Council should expect the employer contribution rates to continue increasing by one percent annually until at least 2022,” Adams said.

The county will experience an increase of $39,300 in its tort liability insurance premium in the new fiscal year, according to Adams. Two inflation-indexed contractual commitments — vehicle fleet maintenance services and EMS — will increase by a total of $44,961. The funding for industrial waste disposal and debris grinding is increased by $196,300.

Information Technology costs are increased by $54,874. Adams explained there are two reasons for the increase, one is computer replacement costs, but the other is the cost of fiber. Karen Brehmer, with county administration, explained that currently the county is on the City of Newberry’s fiber, and they have not charged the county to use it. However, Brehmer said the city has given the rights (to serve the system) to WCTEL (WCFIBER) and at some point the county will have to pay for that fiber. The increase in IT is what the estimate it will cost.

The Council Contingency is increased by $92,397 for the new fiscal year.

As mentioned earlier, the state approved four additional school resource officers for the new fiscal year, in the amount of $258,381 (for salary and fringe benefits). The county will be reimbursed 100 percent of this cost. However, the state does not provide funding for equipment for these officers. Vehicle expenses fore these positions are addressed in the Debt Service Budget. An additional $47,000 represents costs for such items as uniforms, telephones, protective vests, weapons, etc.

Adams said that he met with the Newberry County School District and the sheriff, they decided they would take some future fee-in-lieu of tax agreements and put them in a multi-county park.

“If they do that, the county gets to determine the split of revenue. The idea would be to take a disproportion cost of the revenue to take back these costs for equipment and cars,” Adams said.

Facilities management expenditures are increased by $57,340, primarily due to contracted services pertaining to building and equipment maintenance (HVAC, landscaping, janitorial), according to Adams. Funding for Solid Waste Collections is increased by $56,399.

“This is to allow the Newberry County Council on Aging to increase pay for recycling center attendants, by one dollar per hour,” said Adams.

Central Court’s budget is increased by $27,393, partially due to the replacement of computers for the office, according to Adams.

Funding for the animal shelter is increased by $34,967. This increase pertains to traditional spay and neuter costs, as well as the trap, sterilize and release program for feral cats, according to Adams.

“The expenditure increases total $953,270. Offsetting this amount is a $413,500 decrease in one-time economic development expenditures related to site testing, engineering, surveying, etc. The net of this amount ($539,770) represents 74.8 percent of the total increase in general operating expenditures over current-year levels,” Adams said.

The Community Services Budget and Levy

For the Community Services Budget for FY 2020-21, Adams said staff is proposing that this levy be maintained at 6.9 mills (same as last year), with the revenue being distributed in the same proportions as of FY 2019-20.

This levy gives funding to the Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs, Newberry County Library and Piedmont Technical College. The total amount available from this levy for FY 20-21 is 1,003,584.

“At 6.9 mills, the growth in the mill value will produce total additional funds of $28,313. These additional funds would be distributed in the same proportions as the total levy in the prior year,” Adams said. “Alternatively, this levy could be reduced to 6.7 mills and produce the same amount of revenue as in the prior year ($975,478); however, this scenario would not provide any cost-inflation relief for the three entities involved.”

In the proposed budget, Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs is allocated $37,313 (from a requested $36,268), Newberry County Library is allocated $502,074 (from a requested $616,705), Piedmont Technical College is allocated $464,197 (from a requested $615,188).

Debt Service Budget and Levy

According to Adams, Newberry County’s debt service expenditures are mostly related to property acquisitions and improvements, major building repairs/renovations and heavy rolling stock purchases for emergency services and public works.

“The debt service levy is not restricted by Act 388. Instead, the limitation on this levy, which comes from the state constitution, is that no county may have outstanding indebtedness greater than eight percent of the assessed value of all taxable property within its borders,” he said. “Based on the June 30, 2019, audit, Newberry County’s debt limit is estimated at $11,453,326, with $4.3 million in outstanding debt being applicable toward this limitation.”

The county’s debt service obligations may be roughly described as belonging to three different categories: traditional general obligation bonds, lease purchase bonds and indebtedness on the original speculative building located in the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park, according to Adams.

All three types are combined into a single budget for levy purposes.

“To estimate current-year levy needs for debt service, staff considers several important factors. These include amortizations carried over from prior years, amortizations associated with proposed new indebtedness, funds on hand with the auditor that may be used to pay down indebtedness in the coming year, and any funds on hand that council might use to pay down indebtedness,” Adams said. “The revenue shortfall that remains after considering all funds already on hand, that will be committed to debt service obligations, is divided by the estimated value of the new tax mill, to determine the required number of mills to be levied.”

The expenditures break down to this, Existing Unmatured Amortizations: $1,323,610 (9.10 mills), Proposed New Amortization: $208,946 (1.44 mills). This brings the total to $1,532,556 (10.54 mills).

The expenditures impacting the proposed new amortizations are as follows, pumper tanker fire truck $325,000, EMS ambulance/remount $174,000, motorgrader $229,590, heart monitors (two) $70,000, and student resource officer vehicles (four) $160,000. This is a total of $958,590.

“The revenue estimates provided intentionally allow the levy to remain at 7.1 mills — the same as for the current year. However, this 7.1 mill levy does not by itself provide sufficient funding to pay all indebtedness. The use of fund balance and funds on hand with the auditor providing the equivalent of 3.44 mills. This funding may not be available next year. In fact, with respect to the contribution from fund balance, it would be unwise to use fund balance for this purpose, or an annual basis,” Adams said. “Add to this 3.44 mill shortfall in current-year revenues, the expectation from Fire, Rescue and Public Works that council will make similar additional expenditures on their behalf in FY 21-22, and the debt service levy for that fiscal year could require an increase of as much as 4.9 mills.”

With that being said, council will be considering budget reductions in order to eliminate the possibility of a tax increase next year, according to Adams.

“Council will likely look to make cuts in the debt service and general operating budgets to eliminate the impact of the increase and keep the total of all levies for Newberry County Council at 136 mills — no overall tax increase,” Adams said.

To date, Newberry County Council has approved first reading of the FY 2020-21 budget, they still have two more readings and a public hearing before it is approved. Any reductions or changes to the budget will be made via amendments at the second and or third reading.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@cmpapers.com