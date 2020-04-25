LINCOLN, Neb. — Newberry, South Carolina, was named a 2019 Tree City USA® by the Arbor Day Foundation, in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Newberry achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least two dollars per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Newberry are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

If ever there was a time for trees, now is that time. Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, and protection from extreme heat and flooding.

The Arbor Day Foundation recently launched the Time for Trees initiative to address these issues, with unprecedented goals of planting 100 million trees in forests and communities and inspiring five million tree planters by 2022. With Tree City USA recognition, Newberry has demonstrated a commitment to effective urban forest management and doing its part to help address these challenges for Newberry residents now and in the future.

Mayor Foster Senn said the City of Newberry was thrilled to be named a Tree City USA.

“Newberry has many beautiful trees and we are working as a city and as a community to plant more,” he said. “I think this will be the first year of many we will achieve this honor.”

More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

About the Arbor Day Foundation: The Arbor Day Foundation is a million member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.