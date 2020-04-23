WHITMIRE — Newberry County Sheriff’s deputies, Whitmire police officers and SLED agents arrested a Whitmire man on possession of a large quantity of marijuana.

Jarvis Jameel Sligh, 35, of Church Street in Whitmire, was arrested after an undercover operation was conducted. Sligh also had a pistol with an extended magazine in his possession.

Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at 957 Church Street, in Whitmire, following an investigation. During the search, officers found over 20 pounds of marijuana, worth over $100,000, packaged for distribution. In addition, a pistol was found in proximity to the drugs.

Sligh is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent offense, possession of a person prohibited and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sligh is also on probation for a previous offense and will be charged with that violation. Sligh is currently under a $20,500 bond for the drug related charges and is on hold for probation.

Police Chief Jeremiah Sinclair and Sheriff Lee Foster said laws will continue to be enforced even though we are under the strains of COVID-19.

Foster added that they are not closed and will continue to uphold their oaths.

