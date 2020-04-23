Whitmire — The Sumter National Forest’s Enoree Ranger District, near Whitmire, will close four rifle ranges due to COVID-19 concerns. The rifle ranges temporarily closed for public health and safety are Fairforest, Indian Creek, Leeds and Philson Crossing.

“We have seen a surge in forest visitation, and we have exhausted our Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies needed by our employees to clean up these areas,” said Forest Supervisor Rick Lint. “With the shortage of PPE, we are taking these actions to protect our employees and the public in alignment with federal and state health guidance.”

Other dispersed recreation opportunities — including hunting, fishing, hiking and other non-motorized trail uses — remain available to the public on the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests. All developed recreation areas, restrooms and boat ramps on the forest were previously shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.

To protect public health and safety, all forest visitors are encouraged to:

• Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

• Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest.

• Take your trash with you when you leave. Overflowing trash becomes litter and can harm wildlife and attract predators.

• Make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.

• If an area is crowded, search for a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.

The Forest Service continues to assess and temporarily suspend access to recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC. For tips to protect yourself and your family, visit: www.coronavirus.gov.

Visitors are encouraged to contact the Enoree Ranger District Office at (803) 276-4810 with additional questions or visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/scnfs.