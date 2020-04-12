NEWBERRY — Newberry College’s entire class of December 2019 nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN nursing licensure exam the first time.

This is Newberry’s third 100 percent first-time pass rate since May 2018.

“We could not be prouder of our fall cohort of nursing graduates,” said Dr. Susan Ludwick, chair of the Department of Nursing. “At a time when qualified, compassionate nurses are needed, especially in South Carolina, our students have demonstrated once again that they are up to the task.”

The NCLEX-RN is a standardized exam used by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing to assess the readiness of new nursing graduates to enter the profession. The board uses the percentage of students’ first-time successes to help measure the effectiveness of nursing education programs.

Over the last year, the Newberry program celebrated high marks from the South Carolina Board of Nursing, strengthened program admission requirements and welcomed a swell of student interest. The program’s average first-time pass rate during the 2018-19 academic year was 95 percent, higher than the state average, and 100 percent of nursing graduates earned their licenses.

“We are fortunate and proud to have such an excellent nursing program at Newberry,” said Dr. Sid Parrish, vice president for academic affairs. “We look forward to the continued success and lasting impact these students will bring to the health care field.”

Newberry’s nursing program is relatively new, having been established in 2009. In its first decade, it has become one of the most popular majors, leading to capacity expansions and the addition of the online RN-to-BSN program in 2017. The degree-completion program allows working registered nurses to earn their bachelor’s degrees online in as few as 12 months.

As part of its capital campaign, the college is also planning to construct a 12,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art health and nursing facility at the corner of College and Evans streets.

Newberry College’s entire class of December 2019 nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN nursing licensure exam the first time. This is Newberry’s third 100 percent first-time pass rate since May 2018. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Newberry-College-nurses.jpg Newberry College’s entire class of December 2019 nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN nursing licensure exam the first time. This is Newberry’s third 100 percent first-time pass rate since May 2018. Courtesy of Newberry College