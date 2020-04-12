NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council officially started their budget process after approving two first readings involving the 2020-21 budget last week.

Prior to the budget business, Chairman Henry Livingston said they were live streaming — via YouTube and newberrycounty.net — due to the novel coronavirus. While the meeting was not closed to the public, Livingston said residents are urged to stay home and adhere to the guidelines suggested by public health officials for limiting public gatherings.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding in this matter,” Livingston said.

The first budget ordinance provides appropriations for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021, for the Newberry County budget for county ordinary purposes, and for the other county purposes for which the county may levy a tax and receive revenues; this will provide for the levy of taxes on all taxable personal and real property in Newberry County for all county purposes, including sufficient tax to pay the principal and interest on outstanding indebtedness of Newberry County payable during said fiscal year; to provide for matters relating to Newberry County; and to provide for the expenditure of said taxes and other revenues received by the county during said fiscal year, and to provide for borrowing in anticipation of tax collections by the issuance of one or more tax anticipation notes, if necessary.

County Administrator Wayne Adams said the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 operating budget is balanced, with revenues and expenditures equalized at $27,038,791. Adams further stated that details on revenue and expenditures will be discussed, at length, at a budget work session of full council on April 6.

First reading was approved after Councilwoman Harriett Rucker made a motion and Councilman Travis Reeder gave a second.

The second ordinance provides appropriations for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021, for Newberry County Library, Piedmont Technical College and Newberry Agency for the Disabilities and Special Needs; to provide for the levy of taxes on all taxable personal and real estate properties in Newberry County for said purposes; to provide for the expenditure of said taxes and other revenues received by the county during said fiscal year for said purposes.

According to Adams, the proposed FY 20-21 budget for the community services levy is balanced, with revenues and expenditures equalized at $1,003,791. These details will also be discussed, at length, at at the April 6 work session.

