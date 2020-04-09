NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) today announced 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including four additional deaths.

Two of today’s additional cases were in Newberry County, one of the new cases is in the Newberry postal code and the other is in an unknown postal code — according to SCDHEC. This brings the total amount of positive cases in Newberry County to 11.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 8, SCDHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 9,065 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,071 were positive and 7,994 were negative. A total of 26,296 total tests by both SCDHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. SCDHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

• Monitoring for symptoms.

• Practicing social distancing.

• Avoiding touching frequently touched items.

• Regularly washing your hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.

For telehealth options and the latest information about SCDHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_th-1-2-1-3.jpg