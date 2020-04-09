Travelling minister charged in Upstate

Coats -

SPARTANBURG COUNTY — William G. Coats, 60, of Newberry, has been charged with disseminating obscene material, indecent exposure and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor by the Special Victims Unit of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Coats was arrested on April 8, following an investigation that began on March 23.

Coats is the pastor of the Newberry Christian Ministries Church, which is a traveling church that meets in people’s houses, according to the release. Disclosures were made that Coats has been ministering to young teenage males on multiple occasions. According to the release, during some of these occasions, the teenage victim disclosed at the Child’s Advocacy Center that Coats requested that he and another young male take their clothes off, this occurred at a residence in Spartanburg County.

Deputies say Coats is also accused of exposing himself in front of the young teen in the shower — one of the shower incidents occurred in Spartanburg County.

According to the release, after further investigation, it was learned that the main preaching topic for Coats was for males to preform sex acts on themselves. Coats has a website, that only church members are able to access, according to the release. The release further states that Coats has written a fictional book, that is only provided to certain people whom Coats chooses — due to needing approved log-in information to access.

Coats’ book includes multiple graphic accounts of sexual acts with multiple characters, and one character committing a sex crime against a young girl, according to the release.

According to the release, the investigation has shown Coats has resided at multiple addresses throughout the United States; so the potential for additional victims may exist.

Anyone who might have been a previous victim of Coats is urged to contact Investigator Tiffany Hill at (864) 503-4579 or email her at thill@spartanburgcounty.org.

Despite the arrest of Coats, the investigation remains active, according to the release.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s says both the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) assisted in the investigation.

