NEWBERRY — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) today announced 147 additional cases of COVID-19. As of today, the total number statewide is 1,700 cases in all 46 counties*.

Today’s announcement included one new case in Newberry County, bringing the county total to five.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_th-1-1-4.jpg