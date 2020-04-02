NEWBERRY COUNTY — Mary C. Arrowood, of Prosperity, has announced she is running for Newberry County Council District Two.

Arrowood is a lifelong resident of Newberry County, residing in Prosperity for the last eight years. Arrowood graduated from Whitmire High, attended Greenville Technical College and has hundreds of continuing education courses for the appraisal profession and required State Department of Revenue courses. She has been a licensed Real Estate Appraiser. since 1994. and holds a Certified General Mass Appraiser License. She also holds a Real Estate License since 1995.

Mary has worked in County Government for 17 years, most recently completed 13 years as Newberry County Assessor. She began in Spartanburg County in 2003, as residential appraiser, and was promoted to senior appraiser, then division manager prior to being appointed by Newberry County as assessor in 2007. Arrowood recently retired on March 31.

As Newberry County assessor, Arrowood was responsible for valuation and assessment of all properties under her jurisdiction. This included all land, residential, agricultural, mobile homes, multifamily and commercial properties. She was responsible for reassessment of the whole county every five years as mandated by Title 12 of the S.C. Code of Law.

She and her staff were responsible for interpreting every deed and plat recorded and keeping the ownership records for the county. Arrowood reported to the county administrator and worked closely with the auditor, treasurer, financing office, building, zoning, clerk of court, probate judge, attorneys, surveyors, title searchers, S.C. Department of Revenue and the public.

Arrowood was elected by her peers and currently serves as the 2020 president of The South Carolina Association of Assessing Officials, SCAAO, which she has been a member since 2007. This organization is made up of assessing officials from South Carolina, which includes assessors, auditors, treasurers, delinquent tax collectors and Department of Revenue officials. She was on the SCAAO Executive Board from 2017-2019, and president elect for 2019.

Arrowood has been a member of the County Assessors of South Carolina, CASC since 2007. During that time she served as secretary from 2017-2020. This organization is made up of South Carolina Assessors and assessor office associate members.

Arrowood has been a member of the Newberry County Governmental Association since 2007. She was elected as treasurer of this organization for 2018 and 2019.

Arrowood is auditor of the Reedy River Baptist Association since 2018. She actively attends Park Road Baptist Church, Sunday School and Choir.

