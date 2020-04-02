Filing ends for statewide election

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The filing phase for the General Election (Nov. 3) ended Monday. Prior to this election there will Statewide Primary on June 9, for anyone facing opposition in their party.

The following candidates have filed in Newberry County.

County Council District One

Incumbent Scott Cain, of Newberry, has filed as a Republican. Todd A. Johnson, of Whitmire, has filed as a Republican.

These candidates will appear on the ballot for the Statewide Primary on June 9. The winner of that election will not have opposition during the General Election as no one filed as a Democrat.

County Council District Two

Incumbent Steve Stockman, of Prosperity, has filed as a Republican. Mary C. Arrowood, of Prosperity, has filed as a Republican. Tammy Johns, of Prosperity, has filed as a Republican. Lee B. Attaway, of Little Mountain, has filed as a Republican.

These candidates will appear on the ballot for the Statewide Primary on June 9. The winner of that election will not have opposition during the General Election as no one filed as a Democrat.

County Council District Four

Incumbent Kirksey Koon, of Newberry, has filed as a Democrat.

Brian K. Hawkins, of Newberry, has filed as a Republican. Robert Nick Shealy, of Prosperity, has filed as a Republican.

Hawkins and Shealy will appear on the ballot for the Statewide Primary on June 9. The winner of that election will appear on the General Election ballot with Koon on Nov. 3.

County Council District Five

Incumbent Harriet Rucker, of Newberry, has field as a Democrat. Les Hipp, of Newberry, has filed as a Republican.

These candidates will appear on the General Election ballot on Nov. 3.

State Senate District 18 (Lexington, Newberry, Union)

Incumbent Ronnie Cromer, of Prosperity, has filed as a Republican. Charles Bumgardner, of Lexington, has filed as a Republican.

Christopher Thibault, of Lexington, has filed as a Democrat

Cromer and Bumgardner will appear on the Statewide Primary ballot on June 9. The winner of that election will then appear on the General Election ballot on Nov. 3 with Thibault.

Other offices:

The following local candidates are running unopposed for their seats, Elizabeth Folk (Clerk of Court), Karen Lindler Smith (County Treasurer), Rick Martin (State House of Representatives District 40), David Stumbo (Solicitor Circuit Eight), Donna W. Lominack (Auditor), Lee Foster (Sheriff), Laura G. Kneece (Coroner).

State Level:

For the U.S. Senate seat, the following candidates have filed as Republicans, Incumbent Lindsey Graham, Duke Buckner, Joe Reynolds, Michael LaPierre. Jaime Harrison has filed as a Democrat, Bill Bledsoe as Constitution, and Keenan Wallace Dunham and David Weikle as Libertarian.

For the U.S. House of Representatives, District Five, Incumbent Ralph Norman has filed as a Republican. Sidney A. Moore and Moe Brown have filed as Democrats.

For U.S. House of Representatives District Three, Incumbent Jeff Duncan has filed as a Republican. Mark D. Welch and Hosea Cleveland have filed as Democrats.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

