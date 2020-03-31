SOUTH CAROLINA — Governor Henry McMaster as issued a new order for the suspension of non-essential, close contact businesses, venues and activities — effective April 1.

McMaster presented three categories, Entertainment Venues, Athletic Facilities and Activities, and Close Contact Service Providers.

Entertainment venues and facilities as follows:

• Night clubs

• Bowling alleys

• Arcades

• Concert venues

• Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers

• Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums)

• Racetracks

• Indoor children’s play areas (excluding daycare facilities)

• Adult entertainment venues

• Bingo halls

• Venues operated by social clubs

Recreational and athletic facilities and activities as follows:

• Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms

• Spas and public or commercial swimming pools

• Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities

• Spectator sports

• Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person

• Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment

• Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-contact service providers as follows:

• Barber shops

• Hair salons

• Waxing salons

• Threading salons

• Nail salons and spas

• Body-art facilities and tattoo services

• Tanning salons

• Massage-therapy establishments and massage services

McMaster said they have created a group that will be at the Department of Commerce for verification and classification of various businesses they are referring to.

If a business owner has a question they can contact them at covid19sc@sccommerce.com or call 803-734-2873.

McMaster said a decision will be made within 24-hours, and while the determination is being made — if a business calls and wants to know if they are included — they can continue with normal operations until they are so informed.

