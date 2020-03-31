SOUTH CAROLINA — Governor Henry McMaster as issued a new order for the suspension of non-essential, close contact businesses, venues and activities — effective April 1.
McMaster presented three categories, Entertainment Venues, Athletic Facilities and Activities, and Close Contact Service Providers.
Entertainment venues and facilities as follows:
• Night clubs
• Bowling alleys
• Arcades
• Concert venues
• Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers
• Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums)
• Racetracks
• Indoor children’s play areas (excluding daycare facilities)
• Adult entertainment venues
• Bingo halls
• Venues operated by social clubs
Recreational and athletic facilities and activities as follows:
• Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms
• Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
• Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities
• Spectator sports
• Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person
• Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
• Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
Close-contact service providers as follows:
• Barber shops
• Hair salons
• Waxing salons
• Threading salons
• Nail salons and spas
• Body-art facilities and tattoo services
• Tanning salons
• Massage-therapy establishments and massage services
McMaster said they have created a group that will be at the Department of Commerce for verification and classification of various businesses they are referring to.
If a business owner has a question they can contact them at covid19sc@sccommerce.com or call 803-734-2873.
McMaster said a decision will be made within 24-hours, and while the determination is being made — if a business calls and wants to know if they are included — they can continue with normal operations until they are so informed.