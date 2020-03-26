Two candidates file in Newberry City Council District Five election

NEWBERRY — Following the death of Thomas Louis Boyd, city councilman for District Five, a special election was called to fill the seat on Newberry City Council.

The filing stage for the election closed on Friday, March 20 at noon, and two individuals have filed to run for the District Five seat.

Jacqueline A. Holmes, of Newberry, and Sheena Paige, of Newberry, have filed in this nonpartisan election.

The special election is scheduled for May 5, 2020. At the time of this article, this election will not be impacted by Governor Henry McMaster’s order to delay all elections until May 1, 2020, due to the coronavirus.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.