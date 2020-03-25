NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced the first positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newberry County.

At the time of this article, no more information on the case in Newberry County has been made available. A representative from the S.C. State Emergency Response Team sent the following information, via e-mail, in regards to individual privacy and COVID-19:

“As cases of COVID-19 expectedly increase, DHEC is prioritizing its efforts in order to best protect public health and limit spread of the virus. When a positive case is known, we work to identify close contacts of that individual and we announce these positive cases publicly by the individual’s county of residence. DHEC will always provide the information that helps South Carolinians stay informed about COVID-19; however, DHEC is obligated and required to protect every individual’s personal health information. Hospitals and health care facilities have similar restrictions that protect patient privacy.

“The amount of information DHEC provides is limited, particularly in cases that occur in small or other close-knit communities where even basic pieces of information could identify an individual. DHEC will always provide the information that’s necessary for residents to protect themselves. We rely on residents trusting DHEC to not release their personal information so that they are cooperative and forthcoming during our disease investigation activities.

“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting public health. This includes working to control spread and sharing measures that best protect our neighbors, friends and family.”

The press release from DHEC recommends, in addition to taking daily precautions for preventing against the spread of the disease, residents take the following preparedness recommendations:

• Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic.

• If you’re sick, stay home from work, school and public events.

• Regularly wash your hands with soap and water.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Don’t share personal items.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces.

• Set up a separate room for sick household members.

• Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group.

Additionally, residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by:

• Periodically checking regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply at home.

• Having nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins.

• Getting copies and maintaining electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other sources and store them, for personal reference.

• Talking with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (such as doorknobs and handrails), and regularly wash their hands — especially after being in a public place.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider. For information about the nationwide response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.gov.

MUSC and Prisma Health have free online platforms that allows patient care without coming to a facility. For MUSC, go to www.musc.care and access the COVID-19 link then use the code COVID19. Prisma Health’s link is www.prismahealth.org/virtual-visit with a promo code of COVID19.

Newberry County Emergency Management Director Tommy Long, along with Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, are closely monitoring the coronavirus situation in Newberry County, as well as how it effects South Carolina and the rest of the nation.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com