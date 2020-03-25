NEWBERRY COUNTY — Tammy Johns, of Prosperity, has announced she is running for Newberry County Council District Two.

Johns is a graduate of the University of South Carolina, with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing. She freelances to provide marketing assistance for local and statewide companies. Johns is also the owner and director of Dance Station Incorporated, featuring the national award-winning dance team Carolina FreeStyle, in Chapin. Her team has performed all over the nation, including the National NBC television program the Today Show, Walt Disney World and Country Tonite. Johns and her team are regular performers at the Newberry Opera House. Johns and her studio are referenced in Debbie Roberts’ book How to Run a Successful Dance Studio. Johns has been seen on commercials and she has co-hosted radio and television programs.

Johns successfully competed in pageantry, including the Miss America and the Miss USA Systems. In 2009, she was crowned Mrs. United States 2009. Johns is now president of the national Miss All-Star United States pageant organization. Johns also heads up New York Fashion week show.

Johns has served as chair on the Board of Directors and works with WIS Television to produce the Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade, in Columbia. Johns is also a former national spokesperson for the American Cancer Society to help support and raise money for the organization. She also works with Folds of Honor and the USO. Johns also volunteers with the Ronald McDonald House, several children’s hospitals across the nation, including Prisma Children’s Hospital. She also works with several veterans’ groups and facilities.

Johns is married to Paul Brown. Brown is a volunteer fireman for Fairview Fire Department, in Prosperity.

Tammy Johns, of Prosperity, officially files to run for Newberry County Council District Two at Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_image.jpg Tammy Johns, of Prosperity, officially files to run for Newberry County Council District Two at Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections. Courtesy photo