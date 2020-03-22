Man charged with attempted murder following shooting

Epps -

NEWBERRY — Carban Kiaeem Epps, 20, has been charged with attempted murder and resisting arrest following a shooting on Drayton Street on Thursday.

Officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to a local business on Drayton Street due to a shooting. According to the incident report, all subjects had fled and it was learned using surveillance recordings that a silver car, with five subjects standing around it, was parked in front of the business.

A second vehicle, a black SUV, was turning right off of Crosson Street on to Drayton Street, passing the business and heading toward Main Street, according to the report.

The report states that the dark colored SUV opened fire at the five subjects, who began scattering.

Officers observed, from the surveillance recording, a green car parked near Crosson Street where the driver appears to pull a gun and return fire toward the subject, shooting vehicle before fleeing, according to the report. This individual was not identified, according to the report.

When officers arrived on the scene, several shell casings from different rounds were discovered on Drayton Street in front of the business, several bullet holes were also observed, according to the report.

The report states that several on-lookers advised some of the possible subjects fled on foot toward Poplar Street. Officers checked the area and according to the report, observed a commotion which led to the discovery and arrest of a wanted subject (Epps) who was also thought to possibly be involved in this incident.

“This is another senseless shooting incident that continues to happen within our community,” said Chief Roy McClurkin. “I ask that if anyone has information on the people involved in this incident to contact the police department at 803-321-1010 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. All information will remain anonymous.”

