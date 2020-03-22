NCSD discusses COVID-19 closing plans

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Newberry County School District put prominent notices on every building in the district. The notices request that if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please do not enter the building. -

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Following the announcement from Governor Henry McMaster that all schools will be closed this month, the Newberry County School District Board heard how the district is handling the situation.

Originally, the board was to meet for a Freedom of Information Act Workshop — instead the agenda was amended to talk continuity of service.

“Since Thursday of last week (prior to the closing), I can’t tell you how many conference calls, emails and texts that I’ve gotten. To use the governor’s words, ‘this is a very fluid situation,’” Superintendent Jim Suber said.

Suber announced that the suspension of school means the suspension of all South Carolina High School League spring sports, seasons and practices.

“The bottom line, this is the simplest way to put it, if school is not allowed to be in session, there are no school activities of any kind,” he said.

When it comes to all field trips, Suber said all field trips in the near future have been postponed, both in and out-of-state.

Director of Child Nutrition Carolyn Barnes spoke of the plan to provide breakfast and lunch to the students of Newberry County.

All students, ages 1-18, can receive both lunch and breakfast, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until noon at the following locations: Mid-Carolina High School, Newberry High School, Newberry Middle School, Pomaria Garmany Elementary and Whitmire Community School. Students must be present to receive the meals.

“We are planning a lunch on the current day, and send (them) home with a breakfast for the next day,” Barnes said.

Barnes said the USDA told them they must meet the requirements of a reimbursable meal. This means the breakfast must be a grain, juice, fruit, milk and lunch must be grains, meat/meat alternative, vegetable, fruit, milk.

“Our plan is to have enough meals to feed the kids,” Barnes said.

When it comes to instruction, Dr. Lynn Cary, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said packets were sent out this past week. Students also have the option to access the packets online, if they have the capability, via the teachers’ Google website.

Cary said they received a 200 minute daily requirement for instruction at the state level. Cary directed, for the second packet, teachers make sure to meet that requirement.

“Let’s say for elementary, 50 minutes of math, 50 minutes of English and reading, 50 minutes of science, 50 minutes of social studies. That is the minimum standard, but for an elementary child for one day, that is plenty,” Cary said.

Students will have the capability to submit their packets online, if they have the ability to do so. Cary said students who are doing their work “paper and pencil style” will turn their work in when they get back to school. However, Cary said they will build in a timeline, and student will not receive a zero if they don’t have the packet the first day.

She said they are going to have some time built-in to accommodate.

When it comes to making up the days, Suber said no decision has been made; however, the request has been made that the days be waived. Again, no decision has been made at the time of this article.

Tricia Ulch, RN school nurse coordinator, said that every district building now has a prominent notice on the doors that say if you are showing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) please don’t enter the building.

When it comes to student medication, Ulch said she had all district nurses call parents this past week asking if they wanted to pick-up their child’s medicine.

“I let all the principals know if there is an issue after that, and a parent needs something, they can contact me and I’ll be glad to help,” she said.

Other items addressed:

• Deep cleaning has started at all schools.

• All school events have been postponed. All outside groups who set up events at different schools have all been notified and the events are postponed.

• Principals have been given the flexibility to call in who they need to work.

The board also voted to not have their scheduled March 23 meeting, but have the flexibility to have an emergency meeting, if needed.

Suber said there will need to be other items addressed, at a later date, such as having nonessential staff provide written reports, instead of in person; holding off on doing any kind of awards or student recognitions; temporarily eliminating public comments; and live streaming board meetings.

By Andrew Wigger

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

