Holmes announces run for City Council District Five

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Retired Army Veteran and school teacher Jackie A. Holmes has announced she is seeking election for Newberry City Council District Five seat.

Holmes retired from Newberry County Schools in 2013 as a teacher and went back as a second grade teacher at Gallman Elementary School.

Holmes is an active member of New Enoree Baptist Church, where she serves on the Usher Board, Pastor’s Aide, Missionary, New Enoree Association Mass Choir and helps with the youths of the church.

Holmes is a Life Time member of S.C. Retired Education Association, Newberry Rotary Club, Rotary Faculty Facilitator, Rotary Leadership Institute Completer, Newberry Opera House Guild (where she serves as a board member), Newberry County Chapter of the NAACP (where she serves as an executive board member, and Scholarship Committee), notary, United States Army Association, American Legion Post 219, West End Safe Community Watch, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., poll manager for Newberry Voter Registration, mentor and tutor, Newberry Census Complete Count Committee and the Newberry Fire Dept. Community Involvement Group.

Holmes attended Lower Richland High School and graduated Dean’s and President’s List from USC in Columbia. She also earned a Masters plus 30 hours from Clemson University and graduated on the Dean’s and President’s List. She attended and finished the Board Members Training that was hosted by the Newberry Chamber at Newberry College in 2019.

She and her husband, Wilbert T. Holmes Sr., have five children, Kelvin, Wilbert Jr, Justin, Corey, Cheryl, and 13 grandchildren.

