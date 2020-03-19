Newberry Pork in the Park rescheduled to June 5-6

NEWBERRY — City of Newberry staff are closely monitoring the spread of Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, with local, state and federal health partners and are taking precautions in preparation for a potential impact to the community.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) recommends following the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendation of closing large community events to reduce COVID-19 outbreaks.

In accordance with recommendations from SCDHEC and the CDC, the City of Newberry’s annual Newberry Pork in the Park event, scheduled for April 17-18, 2020, has been postponed to June 5-6, 2020. This is being done in the interest of public health and that of our community.

CDC Guidance as of 3/15/2020 regarding mass gatherings:

Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities, but also by individuals.