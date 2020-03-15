Hentz gives update on Old Pomaria School

POMARIA — Pomaria Mayor Darryl Hentz updated Pomaria Town Council on the progress of purchasing furniture for the Old Pomaria School.

“We got the chairs (for the Old School) last month. I talked to Jimmy (Wilson) a couple of weeks ago — he’s already ordered the 10 tables, they’ll be coming. I think, based on the price he gave me, the One Cent Sales Tax will probably pick up about two thirds of it,” Hentz said.

A total of 96 chairs were received at the Old School, as reported during last month’s meeting.

Hentz added that they will also be looking into purchasing a piece of equipment to put the tables on and move.

“It’s a thing to put the tables on and roll around — he (Wilson) said he could get those and order them for us,” he said.

The town will also look for something similar to hold the chairs in the future.

“The new chairs don’t stack like the old ones, you can only stack so many of them,” Hentz said.

Hentz told council he would like to have them before the Governmental Association Meeting on March 31.

In regards to the meeting, Jeff Shacker, with the Municipal Association of South Carolina, is slated to be the guest speaker for the meeting, which begins with a social at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

Other business:

• Councilman Jim Redden informed council of more potholes appearing in town.

• Repairs at the playground at the track have been completed. Hentz said he is also beginning to see more people walking on the track.

• The Town of Pomaria had a beginning balance of $17,293.50. As of February 29, the ending balance for the town was $16,643.24. In revenue for the month, the town totaled at $1,812.20 – expenditures for the month totaled at $2,462.46.

• The True to the Brew Hike along the Palmetto Trail will be held on April 4.

• A motion was made by Councilman Richard Ringer and seconded by Redden to give $100 to Relay for Life.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

