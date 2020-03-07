LIFEBRIDGE new expansion

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer LIFEBRIDGE Executive Director Catherine Johnson cuts the ribbon inside the Baby Boutique, one of the new expansions at LIFEBRIDGE. Pictured, left to right: Carl Johnson, Chad Ashby, Beverly Eder, Catherine Johnson, Mandy Randle, Andrea Hawkins and Allison Ye. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Baby Boutique holds baby essentials, such as clothes, formula, diapers, wipes and toiletries. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Kiddie Corner was designed so parents could take part in classes without being too far from their children. -

NEWBERRY — LIFEBRIDGE opened its doors to the community last week to celebrate and cut the ribbon on the new expansions of their 1510 Main Street office.

“With having more families that we serve, we needed to work on some of our space. That’s why we wanted to bring people in and share with them what we’re doing these days, what services we offer and to show off our space too,” said Catherine Johnson, LIFEBRIDGE executive director.

With the help of volunteers, LIFEBRIDGE was able to make various improvements to the facility.

“This whole space in the back of the building was one big, open, unused spaced — it was just kind of a storage area. So we had volunteers from the community churches come and donors who came together to put our walls and doors up, put a little kitchenette in for us a,” Johnson said.

LIFEBRIDGE was also able to create a Kiddie Corner for youth, something Johnson said would be a benefit to the parents when they visit LIFEBRIDGE.

“A lot of our families have little kids, so when they come, and their parents are doing classes, they can come down here and play and it’s really close to where mom and dad would be,” she said.

A noticeable change to LIFEBRIDGE is the expansion of the Baby Boutique.

“We’ve had the Baby Boutique since beginning of time, we’ve just expanded it. We’re just able to offer a lot more stuff now and have it more available for families. So as we’ve grown with clients, we’ve needed more and more space. It’s just grown and expanded as we’ve gone along,” Johnson said.

If families have infants, toddlers or if they are pregnant, Johnson said they will earn a voucher each time they visit, which will allow them to get the items they need for their family.

“All of the items in here are donated by individuals in the community — so they can either be new or gently used. We do maternity clothes, toys, books, diapers and wipes, toiletries for mom, dad and kids/babies, formula, bibs, bedding — all kinds of items they can get as they need,” she said.

Johnson added that they also have cribs, strollers and car seats.

To be eligible, Johnson said families “just have to want to come and need the services.” There is no income eligibility and it does not matter where a family lives.

“If it’s something we’re not able to use (donations) we do have other organizations that we work with that we can filter those items to. Two things that we do not take are used car seats and we do not take used cribs that are a drop down of any kind,” Johnson said.

The Baby Boutique, according to Johnson, is simply a place for the families to shop and enjoy, but it also gives an opportunity for families to take part in the many services LIFEBRIDGE offers.

“For many of them (the families), it’s a really exciting time to have a special place you can go and shop for things you normally might not be able to afford. The stuff we have is always really cute — we have so much that gets donated,” she said. “I love that they can be in an environment where they’re going to be loved and cared for. I think for a lot of the families, having that has been really helpful. Life circumstances sometimes complicate pregnancy and make people feel very weighed under those circumstances. So being able to come here I think gives them the opportunity to find hope in the midst of those, but also find actual tools they can use in life to help them in any relationship — and they get to shop in a really cool place.”

Moving forward, Johnson said they want to continue offering their services to communities in the surrounding areas.

“One of the really cool things is we’ve been able to partner with some local churches and communities around us who are providing free office space for us. We piloted this in Whitmire last year, this year we’re expanding to Saluda, Irmo, Chapin and will continue with Whitmire,” she said. “We have families in those communities that have a need — they can contact us here at the Life Care Center here in Newberry. We’ll set up their initial consultation to see what services they need, what that looks like and then we will be able to meet with them there so they don’t have to come all the way here — we’re super excited about that.”

