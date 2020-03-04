NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council has approved first reading of an ordinance to amend the budget ordinance for the 2019-20 fiscal year — to provide for revised revenues and appropriations.

According to County Administrator Wayne Adams, this ordinance, in title only, will reconcile actual expenditures and revenues with those originally included in the 2019-20 fiscal year budget, in advance of the fiscal year’s end.

“Revenues will reflect updated estimates, based on actual receipts. Expenditure items to be amended will include salaries for law enforcement officers and expenditures for economic development,” said Adams.

Councilman Scott Cain said that he could not vote on something (involving a budget) that didn’t have numbers behind it.

“If we know the numbers, why don’t we put them out to the public,” he said.

With that being said, Cain made a motion to table this first reading until they had numbers — Councilman Steve Stockman seconded.

“What I’m concerned with, we have spent and are spending a lot of time and effort talking about convincing folks that our budget is not excessive, that our taxes are not excessive. Yet, we are taking this ordinance, doing title only instead of putting meat behind it and saying these are the numbers we are working with, that is what we are actually voting on,” Cain said. “I think we should have the numbers in front of us and allow the public to look at the numbers and have a discussion on them.”

Stockman said he agreed with Cain, and that he’d like to see the numbers as well.

According to Adams, the Council Rules of Procedure allow for a first reading by title only, but they do not allow for a second or third reading by title only.

“The other particulars would have to be made known by second reading,” he said.

Adams further explained why they were having the first reading as title only, he said when it came to the law enforcement salaries they could give the actual numbers; however, he said things are still fluid on the economic development side at this time.

“We don’t know exactly what the numbers are going to be,” Adams said. “If we had a first reading that had actual numbers with economic development, it is likely we’d have to go back and amend that during the reading process.”

Adams added that they have no intention of hiding anything that is being expended.

On the revenue side, Adams said they recently got through the second penalty phase for taxes, the penalties for tax payers who have not paid their taxes.

“We are running our best estimate on the second penalty numbers, to make sure the revenue side is correct as well. As far as timing of it, in April we start reading the ordinance for the budget Fiscal Year 2020-21 — just gets confusing if we are reading budget ordinances for two different years at the same time,” he said.

Adams said that through the second penalty phase, about 81 percent of the current real property invoices have been paid.

“We will be able to better estimate what we will end up with on revenues as we get those numbers,” he said. “So two big things, the economic development numbers are fluid, might have to be amended during the reading process if we are not where we need to be, and the awkwardness of reading two budget ordinances in April.”

The motion to table this ordinance failed with Cain and Stockman voting in favor and Councilman Henry Livingston, Councilman Travis Reeder, Councilman Kirksey Koon and Councilwoman Harriet Rucker voting against.

Rucker made a motion to approve first reading, with Reeder giving a second. Prior to a vote, Stockman asked if they’d have numbers by the next reading — to which Adams said yes.

“I will say, we will ask to delay the reading if we don’t have the numbers. We want you to have the numbers, we don’t want to hide anything,” Adams said.

The first reading was approved by a 5-1 vote, with Cain voting against.

Other business:

• Council recognized the following employees: Katrina L. Bouknight, Animal Control –five years; Travis Reeder, County Council – five years; Arvid D. Lominick Jr., Sheriff’s Office – 10 years; Bridgett Fain, Planning and Zoning –15 years; Nora R. Sanders, Auditor’s Office –15 years.

• Solicitor David Stumbo made a budget request of $184,367 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. In the current year, FY 2019-20, they received $121,867. He said the increase would be for a full time investigator for the Newberry office.

• Council approved a third reading for an ordinance to create the Mountain View Subdivision. According to Adams, on December 17, 2019, by a margin of 16-2, voters residing in the Mountain View Estates Subdivision approved the creation of a special tax district for the purpose of maintaining the unpaved roadways located within their subdivision. The approved referendum calls for a not-to-exceed $150 annual uniform service charge on each land parcel, the proceeds from which will offset the county’s cost to provide the road maintenance service. Under the South Carolina Code of Laws, the creation of a special tax district requires the adoption of an ordinance by county council. A public hearing was also held, no one spoke for or against.

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of an agreement providing a grant to Project Shot. According to Adams, this ordinance provides for a $25,000 grant from Newberry County to a small Samsung supplier whose investment is not large enough to qualify for a Fee-in-Lieu of Taxes.

• Council approved the low bid from Sun Coast Contractors ($35,790) for the construction of the Animal Shelter storage building.

• Council approved moving funds for the Old Jolly Street Road Bridge replacement to fix Springhill Drive, of Highway 176, which is a one-way in, one-way out road. According to Mike Pisano, Public Works director, the county received bids to replace this bridge, which has been out of service since 2015. The low bid for the bridge replacement is $469,291. The budget for the project is $318,102 — $151,189 short of the required amount. Revenues in the original budget are as follows: FEMA, $210,025; state, $70,000; county, $38,077. In order to move forward with the low bid, the county would have to appropriate the additional funding required ($151,189). The county can use 90 percent of the FEMA funding to fix Springhill Drive, but will lose the state funding.

Council recognized the following employees, left to right: Nora Sanders, Arvid Lominick Jr., Councilman Travis Reeder. Not pictured, Katrina Bouknight, Bridgett Fain. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0175.jpg Council recognized the following employees, left to right: Nora Sanders, Arvid Lominick Jr., Councilman Travis Reeder. Not pictured, Katrina Bouknight, Bridgett Fain. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com