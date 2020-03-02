There is a boneyard at the Newberry Museum

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Director of the Newberry Arts Center Marquerite Palmer discusses the S.C. Clay Conference and the Boneyard Exhibit. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Those who visit the Newberry Museum will see unique pieces that were created from clay at the S.C. Clay Conference. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Each piece was created by a past presenter at the S.C. Clay Conference. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer These pieces are now on display at the Newberry Museum, giving visitors a glimpse into the Boneyard collection. - -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Museum (1300 Friend Street), in partnership with the Newberry Arts Center, has a new display called the Boneyard Exhibit — a display of pottery and clay art from the noteworthy, expressive artists who have taught at the South Carolina Clay Conference from 2015 to 2019.

“We are thrilled to be able to display this collection of Newberry’s vibrant artistic community and flair for pottery is deeply tied to Newberry County’s social history, and the Boneyard pieces highlight the mix between function and aestheticism that potters have been employing for hundreds of years,” said Sheridan Murray, executive director of the Newberry Museum. “We saw the Boneyard Exhibit as an opportunity to showcase the Clay Conference and the current pottery being made, while also tapping into the history of pottery in Newberry County and showcasing both the practical and artful sides to this craft. So far, the exhibit has been met with enthusiasm and excitement by visitors. I think we have accomplished our goal of raising public awareness of the Clay Conference and the Newberry Arts Center while beginning to tell the story of pottery’s legacy here in Newberry.”

During the opening of the exhibit on Feb. 14, Director of the Newberry Arts Center Marquerite Palmer took a moment to discuss the S.C. Clay Conference.

“A few years ago, in 2014, we started talking about starting the Newberry Arts Center, we got it started, small little space, the city was behind us 100 percent and was excited about it. Within a few months, I knew I wanted to have a workshop or some kind of event,” she said.

Palmer called her friend Sue Grier, a potter, and said she wanted to do a workshop and wanted Grier and Mike Vatalaro involved.

“Mike, at the time was a professor at Clemson, he’s now retired, but he is just a powerhouse in the world of ceramics, and a huge mentor for Sue. Someone I’ve always admired,” Palmer said.

During that conversation, Grier reminded Palmer of the Utilitarian Clay Conference they attended in 1992. Palmer recalled that being the first time she attended something like that, she said the conference inspired her and made her so excited.

“I felt like I could do anything. I met potters I always wanted to meet, talked to people that were like-minded that I’d never met, wanted to retain friendships for a long time — just felt like my feet were 10 feet off the ground,” she said. “On the way home from that conference I told Sue I know what I want to do, I wanted to create something like that or be a part of something like that, because everybody needs to know what it’s like to feel that feeling inside.”

Palmer said Grier reminded her of that, and that feeling, thus the S.C. Clay Conference was born.

“The S.C. Clay Conference has grown over the years, it is just an amazing experience every time,” she said.

Palmer said those who have presented enjoyed the experience and loved Newberry.

“They and the attendees say how friendly Newberry is,” she said.

For example, the second year she was able to recruit Michael Sherrill — a well known name in the world of clay — who in turn helped recruit the presenters for the following year.

“This will be our sixth year, and it really does a lot for the people who attend, it does a lot for the presenters and it brings people into Newberry. Does a lot for Newberry too, makes us all proud and excited that we have a state conference right here,” Palmer said.

Palmer said the S.C. Clay Conference is not just potters, not just ceramics, it is anything that could be made of clay and anyone who works with clay.

“That makes us unique as far as state conferences go,” she said.

Once the S.C. Clay Conference is complete, the presenters are asked to leave behind whatever they created during their demonstrations. They are specifically left for the NAC’s boneyard.

“By retaining the bisque pottery examples that were created at the South Carolina Clay Conference’s workshops and demonstrations over the past five years, the Newberry Arts Center is celebrating the long-standing tradition within the ceramic workshop experience,” Palmer said, reading a letter from Vatalaro. “These ceramic ‘bones’ created at the SCCC workshops provide examples of both traditional ceramic techniques, as well as the unique techniques developed by individual artists. The workshop dynamic enables students to have a rich and unparalleled observation and interaction with the featured craftsman.”

This unique boneyard is now available to everyone, Murray said the Boneyard Exhibit will be up until April 10.

“This will give folks a chance to come see this while they are at the S.C. Clay Conference (Feb. 28-March 1) and an opportunity to see it after the conference is done,” Murray said.

