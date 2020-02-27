Democratic Primary is Saturday

Twitter Photo Warren - Twitter Photo Biden - Twitter Photo Buttigeg - Twitter Photo Gabbard - - Twitter Photo Klobuchar - - Twitter Photo Steyer - - Twitter Photo Sanders - - Twitter Photo - -

SOUTH CAROLINA — This Saturday is not just Leap Day, but it is also Election Day — with the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary.

The state of South Carolina has an open primary, this means anyone (who is registered to vote) can vote in either party’s primary — just not both. In 2019, the South Carolina Republican Party’s executive committee decided not to hold a Republican 2020 presidential primary.

When voters go to the polls on Saturday, they will see 12 names to choose from. However, five candidates, Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, John K. Delaney, Deval Patrick and Andrew Yang, have withdrawn from the race.

The seven candidates that are still active are Joseph R. Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.

While Michael Bloomberg is actively in the race for the nomination, he did not file in South Carolina and will not appear on the ballot Saturday.

The following is information about the seven active candidates:

Biden

Biden was the 47th vice president of the United States, serving under President Barack Obama. Prior to that, Biden served as a senator from Delaware, from 1973-2009.

When it comes to workers, his campaign website, joebiden.com, says, “the American middle class built this country. Yet today, CEOs and Wall Street are putting profits over workers, plain and simple. It’s wrong. There used to be a basic bargain in this country that when you work hard, you were able to share in the prosperity your work helped create. It’s time to restore the dignity of work and give workers back the power to earn what they’re worth.”

The website outlines the following,“it’s well past time that we increase the federal minimum wage to $15. We should stop companies from classifying low wage workers as managers in order to avoid paying them the overtime they’ve earned. We have to stop Republican attempts to strip away workers’ rights to form unions and collectively bargain. We also have to stand up against wage suppression through non-compete clauses. And, we need to put an end to unnecessary occupational licensing requirements.”

For more information on Biden, and where he stands on other issues, visit joebiden.com.

Buttigieg

Buttigieg was the 32nd mayor of South Bend, Indiana, serving from 2012-2020.

When it comes to economic agenda for American families, his website, peteforamerica.com, says, “in America today, it is harder and harder not only to get ahead, but also to hold on to what we’ve got. The stock market may be up, but millions of Americans see their paychecks stay flat even as the costs of health care, housing, and college are rising. For too many workers, one job is not enough. Working and middle class families simply can’t keep up.”

“As president, I will measure success not just by the size of the stock market or gross domestic product, but by whether working and middle class families are succeeding. I will use public enforcement, public investments, and public options to make the economy deliver for all Americans, not just those at the top.”

His website discusses lowering housing costs, child care costs, college costs, health care costs and prescription drug costs. His website also states he will pass a $15 minimum wage, and end the tipped minimum wage and the subminimum wage.

For more information on Buttigieg and where he stands on other issues, visit peteforamerica.com.

Gabbard

Gabbard is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, serving Hawaii’s Second District. She assumed office in 2013. Prior to that, she served as a member of the Honolulu City Council, from 2011-2012.

When it comes to the economy, her campaign website, tulsi2020.com, says, “millions of Americans have struggled since the 2008 Recession, but Wall Street hasn’t. The banks that were too big to fail then are even bigger today. The people who lost their homes, jobs and life savings were not bailed out like the banks were.”

Her website quotes her as saying, “we must break up the big banks, reinstate Glass-Steagall, and get our economy back to working for the benefit of all Americans.”

For more information on Gabbard, and where she stands on other issues, visit tulsi2020.com.

Klobuchar

Klobuchar serves as a U.S. senator from Minnesota, serving since 2007. Prior to serving in the Senate, she was the county attorney for Hennepin County, Minnesota from 1999-2007.

When it comes to what her campaign website (amyklobuchar.com) calls shared prosperity, her website states,”too many people aren’t sharing in our country’s economic prosperity. Shared prosperity is about ensuring all families have a fair shot in today’s economy, and Amy believes that this means investing in quality child care, overhauling our country’s housing policy, raising the minimum wage, providing paid family leave, supporting small business owners and entrepreneurs, as well as helping Americans save for retirement. She will also cut child poverty in half in a decade and end it in a generation with policies based on a report from the National Academies of Sciences.”

For more information on Klobuchar, and where she stands on other issues, visit amyklobuchar.com.

Sanders

Sanders is a U.S. senator from Vermont, serving since 2007. Prior to serving in the Senate, Sanders was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, from Vermont’s at-large district.

When it comes to jobs, his campaign website, berniesanders.com, states the following for jobs for all, “enact a federal jobs guarantee, to ensure that everyone is guaranteed a stable job that pays a living wage. Create 20 million jobs as part of the Green New Deal, rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure and creating a 100% sustainable energy system. Create millions of healthcare jobs to support our seniors and people with disabilities in their homes and communities. Create new jobs in early childhood education.”

For more information on Sanders, and where he stands on other issues, visit berniesanders.com.

Steyer

Steyer is a hedge fund manager from New York, he is the founder and former co-senior-managing-partner of Farallon Capital and the co-founder of Onecalifornia Bank.

When it comes to the economy, his campaign website, tomsteyer.com, says, “unchecked corporations and their corrupt cronies are controlling our democracy — Tom will put people in the driver’s seat again. Tom founded his small investment firm and grew it into a $36 billion international company. Over that time he became intimately familiar with our economy. Not only does Tom have the business background and experience to take on Donald Trump on the economy, but he also understands that capitalism can offer numerous benefits — freedom of choice, competition, innovation, and sustained economic growth. Unchecked capitalism undermines our democracy and hurts too many people. To keep medications affordable, education accessible, and our planet livable, Tom’s plan proposes bold changes, including major structural reform and a wealth tax. Only by properly regulating corporations and setting fair ground rules can we ensure that our government truly belongs to the people.”

For more information on Steyer, and where he stands on other issues, visit tomsteyer.com.

Warren

Warren is a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, serving since 2013. Prior to that, she served as a special advisor for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2010-2011.

When it comes to American workers and raising wages, her campaign website, elizabethwarren.com, says, “returning power to working people will be the overarching goal of my presidency. It’s time for the most progressive and comprehensive agenda for workers since the New Deal.”

Her website states five broad goals: “Extending labor rights to all workers. Strengthening organizing, collective bargaining, and the right to strike. Raising wages and protecting pensions. Increasing worker choice and control. Expanding worker protections, combating discrimination, and improving enforcement.”

“I will also remake the federal courts with nominees who support working people. That starts at the top: I pledge as President to nominate a demonstrated advocate for workers to fill any Supreme Court vacancy. We can’t afford more decisions from the Supreme Court and appellate courts that strip workers of rights and hand more power to corporations.”

For more information on Warren, and where she stands on other issues, visit elizabethwarren.com.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 and will remain open until 7 p.m. To find your voting location, visit scworks.org.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

