PROSPERITY — The 4-H Sharpshooter Club is looking for a new home and Barry Hefner, instructor, spoke before Prosperity Town Council in regards to using the Civic Center.

For the last 20 years, the club met at the Newberry Pistol Club, but are now looking for a facility to shoot (air rifles) year-round.

Hefner said the youth who participate learn more than just shooting, like respect, responsibility and firearm safety. He added that anything they mess up, they will fix.

A common concern from council was liability on the youth.

Newberry County 4-H Agent Alana West said 4-H has accident insurance on all of their children, up to $5,000.

“We also have liability insurance for any facilities that we use. Once we find a home, we’ll have to work with Clemson and I can get that policy for you,” she said.

Hefner also has instructor liability insurance for himself.

“I think council is pretty eager to allow this, we just need a little bit more information,” said Mayor Derek Underwood.

In other business, Prosperity’s Hoppin’ will be taking place on May 2. Town Administrator Karen Livingston said they will be bringing back the juried art show and are looking to pack the Square with vendors.

“We’re also having the Fun Run —Elizabeth Hunter is heading that up again this year. We’re also going to try to get the National Guard again for the Kids Zone,” she said.

There will be fair food to enjoy along with musical entertainment — to be determined.

“There will be a band to bridge between Hoppin’ and the Hoppin’ After Hours,” Livingston said. “We’re also having a frog hunt through town using clues that go back to the history of Frog Level. When they find the frog, they bring it to the tent and they win a prize.”

Other business:

• Chief Wesley Palmore reported the Prosperity Police Department filed 58 incident reports and wrote 58 traffic tickets. The department issued 37 warnings and one warrant.

• Ed West reported the Utility Department has been working on small projects and improvements. He added that there were two busted fire hydrants and a new scoreboard has been put up at the Pony League Field. West reported that there was a sanitary sewer overflow in Forest Hills. It was reported to DHEC and the Utilities Department went through all procedures to take care of the problem.

• A motion was made by Councilman Mike Hawkins and seconded by Councilman Robert Martin to approve the second reading of an ordinance to adopt the MASC Model Business License Ordinance.

