Launch into a new year of Astronaut Camp

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House brought a new experience to Newberry last year with Astronaut Camp.

This year, they are bringing that experience, and then some, back for another year of STEAM learning.

The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) driven Astronaut Camp and Astronaut Academy will launch the class of 2020 on Feb. 25, at the Newberry Opera House — or “Mission Control.”

“They’re back, except we aren’t talking poltergeists or even aliens. How about Dr. Don Thomas, astronaut of four shuttle trips and the superhero who came to Newberry for Eclipsefest in 2018. That’s right, the right stuff will be with us as we launch the second class of Astronaut Camp 2020. We are talking about astronauts and pilots in 2020,” said Molly Fortune, executive director of the Newberry Opera House.

Here is what the Opera House has in store for everyone on Tuesday, Feb. 25, starting at 6 p.m. There will be a reunion of the students who participated in 2019. Fortune said they will meet Dr. Don Thomas in person, visit with Janet Ivey and Skype with Oppsie, all while enjoying a light dinner.

At 6:30 p.m., the public, so not just last year’s 2019 astronauts, can view a presentation on the upcoming Astronaut Camp and Astronaut Academy by Janet Ivey, president and CEO of Janet’s Planet and president of The Explore Mars Foundation. Thomas will also speak on his adventures and how he got started and maybe do an experiment or two with children and adults, according to Fortune.

“Teachers, Janet’s Camp and Academy are certified for professional development for up to 30 hours. So come learn from Janet about how you can gain those credits with some serious fun involved,” Fortune said.

The Astronaut Academy (June 6-10) is for students 11-14 years old, with the possibility for 15-year-olds. The Astronaut Camp (June 13-17) is for students 7-10 years old.

“Come learn about Astronaut Camp and then hear about how excited we are to launch Astronaut Academy,” Fortune said.

“If ‘brain-stretching’ fun is what you seek this summer, and you thrive on the science of space adventure, dream of going to Mars, like to build and launch rockets, love building robotics, interested to learn about the mechanics of flight and aviation, want to visit the Newberry airstrip, sit in the cockpit of a plane and see all the math and instruments required to fly and learn to appreciate the designers who artfully design each part of the airplane starting with pens and paper, Janet’s Planet Astronaut Academy may be just the thing you need,” Ivey said.

This year, local pilots will participate in the camp and will be giving some lucky top-performing astronaut cadets a free flight at week’s end.

“So, will you be the astronaut/aviator who soars above the rest of your class and gets to take to the skies,” Fortune asks of potential astronauts.

NOH launches new Astronaut Academy

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

