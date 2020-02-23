Broom, Sinclair announce retirements

WHITMIRE — With a combined 55 years of service to the Town of Whitmire, Beth Broom and Synthia Sinclair announced their retirements.

This year marks 20 years of Broom working with the town, as the public works clerk and ten and a half of those years were with recreation.

“I wanted to announce my retirement effective on or about April 4. I don’t want to leave the town in a lurch, I’ll stay as long as I need to stay to get somebody trained that can make the office run as smooth as possible,” Broom said.

Broom also took the opportunity to thank council and Mayor Billy Hollingsworth.

“I would like to thank the mayor, all of Whitmire Town Council, both past and present, for allowing me to work for you. I really have enjoyed almost every aspect of all of the jobs that I’ve had,” she said.

Upon retiring, Broom said she will be able to spend more time with her two-year-old grandson.

“As you all know, I have a two-year-old grandson and he’s growing up — I want to see more of him,” she said. “I love my job, I truly do, but I think I’m at the point in my life that I need to move on. I just wanted to thank everybody — the residents of Whitmire for their support of me and all the employees of Whitmire that I’ve worked with because I know I’ll miss it, but I feel like I need to do this and I need to do it now.”

Councilman Michael Thomas said he has enjoyed working with Broom in his almost 20 years on council.

“I’ve really enjoyed being able to work for you and having you work with us, recreation. We wouldn’t be where we’re at now. From public works, the billing system and everything else around Town Hall, it’s shaped who we are now,” he said.

Synthia Sinclair, after almost 35 years at the water filtration plant, will also be retiring — July 30 will mark 35 years for Sinclair.

“My health is not as good as I would like, but I’m just ready to retire. I love my job and I love the people I work with. If it wasn’t for the town crew and the distribution guys, my job would be a whole lot harder. I worked with good mayors, good councils and I feel like Billy (Hollingsworth) is one of our best. I appreciate all of the Council — anything I’ve asked for you’ve always tried to do and you can’t ask for more than that,” Sinclair said.

Mayor Billy Hollingsworth commended both Broom and Sinclair on their decisions to retire.

“I for one appreciate everything you’ve done and I admire you for taking that step, both of you,” he said.

In other business, the Town of Whitmire had a beginning balance of $17,893.72, deposits $78,024.37 and expenditures $71,698.58, for an ending balance of $24,219.51.

On the Public Works side, the town had a beginning balance of $91,811.03, revenue $69,736.56 and expenditures $160,966.92, for an ending balance of $580.67.

“The reason for the $160,000 expenditures is because we paid for the bar screen at the sewer plant — which was $82,000. That money will hopefully be coming back to us,” Hollingsworth said.

Other business:

• Whitmire Police Chief Jeremiah Sinclair reported 71 incidents for the month of January and 68 citations for the month. Some of the department’s call included: assault and battery, shoplifting, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct. The department investigated three traffic collisions.

• A motion was made by Thomas and seconded by Councilwoman Debbie Harris to move forward with a resolution to put the Abrams building (located on the corner of Setzler Avenue and Gilliam Street) in the town’s name.

• A motion was made by Thomas and seconded by Harris to hire David McAllister (Manley Garvin), out of Greenwood, as the town auditor. The vote was passed 4-1 with Councilman Dwight Lane voting against.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.