Revenge Face celebrates grand opening

NEWBERRY — At 18 years old, most kids are preparing to graduate high school and head off to college. However, Holte Avery instead celebrated the grand opening of his own makeup, photography and skincare business, Revenge Face — located at 13269 C.R. Koon Highway, Newberry.

Avery’s journey to opening his own business began when he was 14 years old with his own photography business.

“That kind of correlated into doing the industry of beauty and photography. When I graduated high school at 16, I went to aesthetic school at Southeastern Esthetics Institute — graduated there and now I have a business at 18,” Avery said.

Before he dove into the world of makeup, Avery, a licensed aesthetician in South Carolina and Georgia, started out with photography — which is how he learned to do makeup.

“Doing Adobe Photoshop on my clients, because my clients would never come to photo shoots camera ready. There’s a wide difference between camera ready makeup and every day — you have to be completely full glam to look natural in camera makeup, unless you’re just not going to wear makeup at all,” he said.

Moving forward, Avery’s goals for Revenge Face include getting his name and business to people far and wide.

“After opening this location, my goal at the end of 2020 is to definitely open up a location more towards Greenville. I want to spread my name out far and wide because Revenge Face is like a makeup studio —that’s our main service, makeup. So definitely spreading the Revenge Face name,” he said.

Avery’s mother and CFO Tamra Gibson said she is very proud to see her son’s dream come true.

“When he went (to aesthetic school), we supported wholeheartedly. At first he was going to school just looking to be in the business, not to have a business. As he kept on, his dream just started coming true — basically we’ve been along for the ride,” she said. “This is his place, this is his business — I’m just here to support him.”

Revenge Face Communications Manager Kaitlin Harrison highlighted some of the services Revenge Face has to offer — services include, but are not limited to, makeup packages, facials, photography and chemical peels. There are even services offered for men at Revenge Face.

“He also does a lot of wedding photography and like I said we’re going to be offering the Layers skin care line permanently — all of your skincare needs,” Harrison said.

For those interested in booking Avery at their wedding, Harrison said they like to plan it out around three weeks to a month in advance.

“We do get booked up pretty quickly with Saturdays and weddings. So we have a wedding contract and we do free bridal consultations to talk about what you need, how many people he would be doing makeup for, what you’re party is like, what kind of makeup you want,” she said. “That’s all free and it takes about 45 minutes to an hour to have the consultation. He’ll meet with you or call you again around two weeks for confirmations and things like that.”

Makeup chairs waiting to be filled with clients at Revenge Face. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Holte3.jpg Makeup chairs waiting to be filled with clients at Revenge Face. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Amelia Meal is ready for Holte Avery to do her makeup during the Revenge Face grand opening. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Holte1.jpg Amelia Meal is ready for Holte Avery to do her makeup during the Revenge Face grand opening. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Holte Avery pops the bottle to commemorate the grand opening of Revenge Face. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Holte2.jpg Holte Avery pops the bottle to commemorate the grand opening of Revenge Face. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

