Newberry man nearly threw away $100,000 winning ticket

NEWBERRY – A Newberry man almost threw away $100,000.

He checked the numbers on his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket, saw he didn’t win and tossed the lottery ticket in the trash.

While he was sipping coffee, he looked over the draw results again and realized his mistake.

“I checked the results for the day before,” he said.

His Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Friday, January 24 drawing (9, 15, 25, 27 and 30).

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

He plans to give to charity and invest in a college fund for his grandchildren.

For selling the claimed ticket, BP on #34 in Newberry received a commission of $1,000.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

The South Carolina Education Lottery is on a quest to uncover “tiny” lottery winners. Share your Tiny Story of winning maybe $25, $500, $1,000 or more with us at TellYourTinyStory.com.