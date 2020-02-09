Lottery player’s 15 year commitment to his lucky numbers remains strong

SILVERSTREET – For 15 years, a Newberry man’s played the same lottery numbers, and a recent $100,000 win isn’t going to change that.

He won the once illusive Palmetto Cash 5 top prize in the Saturday, January 25 drawing (3, 11, 19, 27 and 35).

He says some of his lucky numbers have meaning, like family birth dates, and others he just likes.

“I’ve been playing those numbers this long, so I’m not going to stop now,” he told lottery officials in Columbia when he collected his prize money.

For selling the claimed ticket, Dorrohs Grocery in Silverstreet received a commission of $1,000.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

