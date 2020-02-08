Hollingsworth gives update on Church Street project

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Whitmire Church Street Project will cover Highway 121 to the end of the town’s water line on Church Street. The town will be putting in a new main and service line to the meters. -

WHITMIRE — A little over two years ago, the Town of Whitmire began discussion on the Church Street Project — Mayor Billy Hollingsworth recently gave an update on where the town stood with the project.

This project covers from Highway 121 to the end of the town’s water line on Church Street — the town will be putting in a new main and service line to the meters.

During the December Whitmire Town Council Meeting, Council accepted a bid from Tom Brigman Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $794,762.77 for the project.

“We actually started on the grant proceedings a little over two years ago. Of course applied for a grant, went through all the paperwork and getting all that done,” Hollingsworth said. “We were awarded the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant. It’s an $833,000 project — $633,000 of that is what we were awarded on the grant.”

Hollingsworth added that the Transportation Committee also awarded the town $200,000, which takes it to the total of $833,000.

“A lot of work went in between that, getting all the legal things done to get it all the way through,” he said. “Beyond that, it’s just been the engineering, right of ways, all that stuff being done.”

As of January 13, Hollingsworth said the next step is to hold a pre-construction meeting.

“Once that has transpired, it’ll go to the contractor and then start the work on it. So it should be within the next month, I would hope,” he said.

Hollingsworth added that there is no time frame set for the project.

“I haven’t asked that question and I won’t until we have that pre-construction meeting — that’ll be one of our questions,” he said. “The contractor isn’t going to want to work on this for a day and then go somewhere else — when they start on it, they stay with it.”

While the project is underway, those traveling to and from Whitmire will not have to worry about street closures, according to Hollingsworth.

“We won’t be closing any streets to do this project — it’s all going under the sidewalk. At times, we might have to block one lane off or have flag men, but there won’t be any closures,” Hollingsworth said.

He added that those being tied into the new line should have more pressure once the project is completed, but encouraged them to keep an eye out on their pipes.

“Make sure it doesn’t blow anything loose. It shouldn’t, but you don’t know what kind of piping is under people’s houses so we’re just going to remind them to check it basically — we’ll put that on our water bills once we get a completion date,” he said.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

