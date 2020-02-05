NEWBERRY — Thomas Holland has been named Director of Athletic Communications at Newberry College.

Holland comes to Newberry after serving as Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and External Affairs at Erskine College.

Holland was selected by a search committee that consisted of Cy Wainwright (Head Wrestling Coach), Ciria Triplett (Head Softball Coach), Al De La Chica (faculty), Dr. David Rachels (Faculty Athletic Representative), Casey Petrusic (Senior Woman Advisor/Assistant Director of Compliance), Whitney Metz (Assistant VP for Institutional Advancement), Wayne Alexander (Associate AD for Compliance and Operations) and Ralph Patterson (Director of Athletics). Alexander served as chair of the search committee.

“Holland’s experience as a college coach, an athletic administrator and a jack-of-all trades athletic department employee have prepared him for this responsibility,” said Newberry College AD Ralph Patterson. “He’s hardworking and accountable – two traits that are required for this position. And, he comes highly recommended from people I value in college athletics.”

“I want to welcome Thomas to the Newberry Wolves family,” committee chair Alexander said. “I had a great experience working with him during our NCAA baseball regional last spring and I am excited that he is now part of the Newberry team. I want to thank the members of the search committee for their time, dedication and commitment to the process. We are ready for Thomas to get started.”

“I would like to thank Ralph, Wayne and the whole search committee for giving me the opportunity to join the Newberry family,” said Holland. “I am humbled and honored to have been selected to be the new director of Sports Communications here and I am excited to get started and to hit the ground running. As a coach and administrator, I have become very familiar with Newberry College, and serving as the NCAA site representative last spring I got to know the staff and community even better and I knew this was a special place.”

Holland starts effective immediately, and will be assisted by Athletic Communications assistants Preston Elwell, Michael Spratt and Jordan Szustwal.

Holland and staff are responsible for maintaining the athletic website, the department’s social media, and game management for all home events. The Sports Communications Office also maintain statistics for all sports.

Holland has served on the NCAA Southeast Regional Baseball Advisory Committee and he has served as the NCAA site representative for the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament for the last three seasons.

Holland earned a B.A in Physical Education from Erskine College, and a Master’s Degree in College Athletic Administration from Coker University. Holland is a native of Pickens and currently lives in Greenwood.