NEWBERRY – Palmetto Cash 5 has started the year on a winning streak — over the weekend three more Palmetto Cash 5 players captured top prize wins, bringing the total number of winners to eight and the prize money count to $1.5 million for January.

In Friday evening’s drawing, a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Newberry at the BP on #34 on Hwy. 34.

The winning numbers for Friday, January 24 were 9, 15, 25, 27 and 30.

On Saturday, two winning tickets were sold. Dorrohs Grocery on Island Ford Road in Silverstreet sold a ticket worth $100,000 and Punit Disha LLC on Hwy. 9 W. in Longs sold a ticket worth $200,000. The Longs ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional one dollar, to see the top prize doubled when a two was drawn.

The winning numbers for Saturday, January 25 were 3, 11, 19, 27, and 35.

Check your tickets. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are one in 501,942, and the odds of winning $200,000 are one in 1,003,884.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.