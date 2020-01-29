NEWBERRY — Get your taste buds ready Newberry, for the City of Newberry’s seventh annual Healthy Chili Cook-Off held Saturday, February 1 in Memorial Park. The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Nine teams are set to compete in this year’s competition, said Mary Alex Kopp, tourism and events manager for the City of Newberry.

What makes this chili healthy? At a minimum, the event requires that competitors use four kinds of vegetables, two varieties of beans and if teams are making a meat chili, the meat must be at least 90 percent lean.

This also goes for the toppings, Kopp said if toppings for the chili include meats, such as sausage or bacon, they also need to be lean.

“We encourage our competitors to think about healthy fats and low sodium alternatives,” she said.

The competition does not allow any premade chili mixes or packets to be used, which helps reduce the sodium content of the chilis and other chemical additives.

“We want our competitors to flavor their chili from scratch,” Kopp said.

Teams are required to submit a list of their ingredients ahead of time, as well as have those displayed at their booths during the event.

For just five dollars, chili lovers can sample a taste of each competitor’s recipe. They are then asked to vote in three categories: best booth decoration, most creative chili recipe and best overall chili. Under the best overall category, a first, second and third place winner will be chosen. While the community is welcome to purchase additional sample cups, only one set of voting tickets will be distributed — to keep it fair for the competitors.

Voting for each team will close at 1 p.m., so getting to the event early is encouraged, Kopp said, so taste-testers have the opportunity to vote for their favorites.

Each of the winning teams will receive a trophy, with the third place overall also receiving a $50 cash prize, second place $75, and a $100 cash prize for the first place winner. The teams voted to have the best booth decoration and most creative chili also win a $25 cash prize.

Money from all ticket sales raised will go back into the community, Kopp said, with this year’s proceeds going towards a class project at Newberry College.

The city is once again partnering with a class at Newberry College, they will be using the funds raised to purchase items needed for a backpack meal program that partners with local schools in the area. The backpacks are distributed to students in need, typically around the time they are out on spring break, Kopp said. The college students will also be volunteering at the event.

“The primary focus of the healthy chili cook-off is not only to use it as a tool to communicate better ways to live a healthy lifestyle, but a fundraiser to raise money for local food-based charities through the Souper Bowl of Caring,” she said.

New to this year’s event, is the addition of another type of aerobics activity. From 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. will be Tribe Fitness, with Marlys Kinard instructing a Dance2Fit class, followed by Lane Joiner with Stagemakers holding a children’s movement class from 12:45-1:15 p.m. The aerobics stage will be located on McKibben Street.

The Blood Connection will be back again at this year’s event and will set up starting at 9:30 a.m., giving people a chance to donate prior to the event. They will remain in the Memorial Park area until 2:30 p.m.

Kopp said they decided to set up earlier this year due to the high number of donations they received at last year’s event.

Those interested in registering for a time to donate, prior to Saturday, can visit www.thebloodconnection.org and search for Healthy Chili Cook-off under sponsor name. However, appointments do not have to be made to donate.

Anyone that donates blood that day will receive a $20 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Blood Connection, as well as their chili sample ticket, for free, to the event. For those donating after the conclusion of the event, Kopp said she recommends filling out the paperwork in advance, showing them the form to allow for their free samples.

Also back at this year’s event is the Newberry Arts Center with their Empty Bowls project, selling handmade pottery bowls created by artists and students that go to the Arts Center. Funds raised from the sale will also be donated to the event’s charity of choice this year.

Bottled water will be provided at the event; however, Kopp said she encouraged patrons to be eco-conscious and bring their own bottles of water.

Meet the Competitors

Last year’s competition winner, Joy Ride LLC, will be back this year, Kopp said. Their winning recipe last year consisted of a standard, lean beef chili.

Chili Bob’s will be returning this year. In year’s past, Kopp said he has made a good, standard original chili that frequent visitors of the event would remember.

New to this year’s competition is team Newberry Now, with head cook Ellis Kemper.

“I’m not sure what kind of chili they’re making,” Kopp said. “They’re excited and we’re excited to have them involved.”

The Miss Newberry organization is back with a team this year; however, because the team members differ from year to year, Kopp said the chili recipe also varies. This year’s team will be led by Miss Newberry Peyton Worley.

Martin Street Beer Parlor, led by Mike Graham, is back to the competition this year.

“He was one of our original competitors from the first years of the event,” Kopp said. “His chili is a good, quality, meat chili and over the years he has changed his recipe, adding more vegetables and being more health conscious with it. We’re excited to see what he makes.”

The Newberry County Young Professionals will be bringing a team to this year’s competition and is planning to offer a vegetarian option for taste-testers.

Ashley Boulton, with team Unicorns Last Supper, is another new competitor this year and Kopp said she was excited to see what type of recipe she planned to bring to the table.

Team Newberry Yoga will be making an Indian Kitchari, which Kopp said is an Ayurvedic recipe. It is a vegetarian dish with a dal base, and includes many vegetables and rice. The dish is “chili-like” in consistency, she said.

Last but not least, is Wesley Wilson, with Wild Wes’ BBQ, who plans to bring a barbecue-influenced chili.

Kopp said she was excited to see what this year’s competition would bring and for the variety of chili recipes represented.

“We recommend folks come early, try some chili and stick around until the end to hear the competition winners announced,” she said.

Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer