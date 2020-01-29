Coroner identifies victim of single vehicle collision

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Peyton Christopher Reppart, 16, of Newberry, as the victim of a single vehicle collision that occurred on Jan. 23 at approximately 9 p.m..

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, with the S.C. Highway Patrol, Reppart was traveling west on Kibler’s Bridge Road (Little Mountain area of Newberry County) in a 2006 Chevrolet pickup.

According to Bolt, Reppart, who was wearing a seat belt, traveled off the right side of the road, over corrected, came back onto the road and travelled off the right side of the road again. He then struck a tree, and the truck overturned and caught fire.

Reppart was pronounced dead at Doctors Hospital, located in Augusta, Ga., on January 25.

This incident remains under investigation of Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.