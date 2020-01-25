One dead following single vehicle collision

NEWBERRY COUNTY — One person has died as a result of a single vehicle collision on Jan. 23.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, with the S.C. Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling west on Kibler’s Bridge Road in a 2006 Chevrolet pickup.

According to Bolt, the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, traveled off the right side of the road, over corrected, came back onto the road and travelled off the right side of the road again. The driver then struck a tree, and the truck overturned and caught fire.

At this time, the name of the driver has not been released.

This wreck remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.