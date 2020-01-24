Biden-Owens, Kwan stop in Newberry

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Michelle Kwan, former Olympic figure skater, said they need the community’s support if they want to elect Joe Biden. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Valerie Biden-Owens, sister of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, gives remarks on why voters in Newberry should vote for her brother. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Afterwards the community was able to have a photo op with Michelle Kwan and Valerie Biden Owens. Pictured, left to right: Michelle Kwan, Leila Caldwell, Valerie Biden Owens and Patricia Caldwell. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Liz Rivera, center, grabs a quick picture with Michelle Kwan, left, and Valerie Biden Owens, right. - -

NEWBERRY — Valerie Biden-Owens has been campaigning for her brother, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, for most of her life — once managing his campaign for class president.

“I opened my eyes when I was born and my brother grabbed my hand and said ‘come on Valerie, let’s go. We’ve got things to do and places to see and people to meet,’” she said. “I believe in him today, as much as I did when I first was with him and saw that he was first elected class president.”

She has managed all of her brother’s campaigns, but isn’t this time around.

“After he stepped down from the vice presidency, we established different entities and one of them was the Biden Institute of the University of Delaware for Domestic Policy, another was the Institute at the University of Pennsylvania for Global Diplomacy,” Biden-Owens said. “So I’m the vice chair of the Institute of the University of Delaware. So I can’t run that, the public institute and still be his campaign chair.”

Biden-Owens said she believes her brother is the right person to lead our country “when the foundation is being brought to the very core.”

“It’s a soul that’s been ripped a part by hatred, ignorance and bigotry, but it’s a soul that, in spite of the inconsistencies and disappointments that it has suffered in our democracy, is still a soul that can heal and can grow because of the ideals and dignity and respect as average, ordinary Americans,” she said. “We’ve all seen what’s happened in Washington, D.C., the impeachment abroad, the terror and tension of possible war, not to mention the foreign interference in our elections with Russia.”

Biden-Owens added that they intend to be competitive in all states, saying South Carolina is a key for them.

“You really do have a big responsibility to choose the president that will lead the country and deliver results for working Americans. You have to choose the commander in chief who is ready on day one to take over,” she said. “President Barack Obama said the best political decision he made was choosing Joe as his vice president — so come February 29 I hope you’ll be able to say the same thing.”

Biden-Owens wants voters to know more about her brother as a man and the family he grew up in.

In the Biden family, according to Biden-Owens, there are four children (three brothers and Biden-Owens) — they are from a tight-knit Catholic/Irish family and are the products or middle class parents with unbending values.

“Those values are faith, family and duty,” Biden-Owens said. “From a young age, we learned to love our country and we also learned there was great opportunity. Mom and dad told us we could do and be anything, if we worked hard. We knew there was a land of opportunity, but we also knew our country wasn’t perfect. We also knew progress was not equal to everyone and that we needed strong, steady leadership.”

Biden-Owens added that growing up, their mother and father taught their children to stand up for what was right and expected their children to be engaged — a lesson Joe Biden took to heart.

“The one thing about him, among the most significant things about him, is his intolerance of the abuse of power,” Biden-Owens said. “Abhorrence to abuse is something that was born in him by experience. You see him now as a powerful, competent man who walks in a room and can stand up and speak to anyone. As a child, my brother could not string more than three words together at a time — he had a terrible stutter. With that, and because of that, he was made fun of. His abhorrence to this abuse of power doesn’t come from his DNA, it comes from a strong point within him that knows what it feels like first hand to feel silenced, to be bullied and shamed.

Biden, according to Biden-Owens, was not going to be defined by a bully.

“Every life is an incredible act of bravery and if I had to name one of my brother’s attributes I admire most, it’s his strength in the face of tragedy, his resilience and his ability to turn loss into empathy,” she said. “Joe has the guts to beat President Donald Trump, he has the heart to unite our country and he has the experience to fix the mess. You’ve got to have a president who you can trust.”

Michelle Kwan, former Olympic figure skater and member of Team Biden, said support is needed from the community if they want to see Joe Biden as the next president.

“There’s a lot at stake in these elections and we have the opportunity to elect Joe Biden,” Kwan said. “When I’m on the campaign trail, I often think of my parents who immigrated to the United States with nothing. The idea to create more opportunities, to fight for a better future, a roof over our head and food in our bellies, and also the opportunity to figure skate — living the American dream. To me, that’s what is at stake in these elections and that’s why I’m so proud to support Joe, because he fights for everybody, not just those on the top.”

