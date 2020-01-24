Speakers provide motivation during MLK Luncheon

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Linda Hair and Yoko Ruff hang out at the sign-in table during the Luncheon. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Brad Brown spoke of seven steps to jump start your career in 2020. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Timothy Washington, who works with Man Up! Incorporated, spoke during Sunday’s Martin Luther King Luncheon about stopping violence before it spreads. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon was held at Community Hall on Sunday, as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend full of events. - -

NEWBERRY — Timothy Washington, who works with Man Up! Incorporated, spoke during Sunday’s Martin Luther King Luncheon about stopping violence before it spreads.

“I work for a nonprofit in East New York, Brooklyn, called Man Up! Incorporated — started by my executive director after a 13-year-old boy was shot by a stray bullet. He felt like he needed to do something about it,” Washington said. “This organization has been around for 16 years, and this is my 10th year come September.”

The work Washington does is called Cure Violence, but he said it is called Cure Violence Global now because, “it is not just city wide anymore, it is national.”

“Basically, it is an anti-gun violence model that helps individuals that are coming home from jail to get jobs, but the main goal is to stop shootings and killings,” Washington said.

Washington added that you do this by taking credible messengers — people that are respected, he said, in certain neighborhoods and put them back in those same neighborhoods. He said they send them back to those neighborhoods to put out some of the fires they may have once been part of.

“You also may be suitable, meaning people respect you, people listen to you — aside from that, I’m telling you to put down the gun, telling you to stop the shootings. We try to provide some resources for them to help get jobs, help them get back in school — basically keep them out of jail,” Washington said.

When it comes to this model, Washington said a lot of people like it because they are not trying to get someone locked up — they are trying to get to someone before they get locked up.

“That is our goal, we don’t want any of our brothers and sisters going to jail,” he said.

Washington said they target high-risk individuals, people who meet four of the seven criteria that labels someone high-risk. Some of these criteria include: being 16-24 years old, recently released from prison, access to a gun, or being shot.

“So we don’t just deal with the regular person that goes to school every day, we want the high-risk individuals so we can change their mindset. Once we change the highest risk mindset, he’ll go back in his neighborhood and be like, ‘let’s do something different,’” Washington said.

The model Washington says they use was set up by Gary Slutkin, an epidemiologist in Chicago, who compared violence to a disease.

“We act as the cure, we come in to stop it before it spreads,” Washington said.

He also said they offer job readiness programs, after school programs, a music department and a brand new community center at Man Up! Incorporated in N.Y.

Washington said Newberry is his second home, and he sees how the violence is getting out of control. He says he wants to lend some of his services here, and maybe get something going.

“Try to reduce some of this gun violence down here. There was just a homicide, which is unfortunate, I always post on Facebook that if nobody is doing anything about this, it is going to continue. Have to have a crew of credible messengers willing to go out to the front lines and combat it,” Washington said.

To learn more about Man Up! Incorporated, Washington said you can visit their website (manupinc.org) or call 718-498-2320.

The other speaker during the luncheon was Brad Brown, who helps people with resumes and getting into a career. Brown spoke of seven steps to jump start your career in 2020:

1. Set goals and remain organized.

2. Define your personal and professional priorities.

3. Clean-up your online presence and social media.

4. Prepare your resume.

5. Start searching and applying for jobs.

6. Explore and expand your network.

7. Get ready to prepare for your interview.

“You wanna make sure you put your best foot forward, being organized. As far as job searching, it can be overwhelming — if you make sure you hit all those key points, you will have a better chance to make the job transition smoother,” Brown said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

