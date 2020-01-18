NEWBERRY — Keep Newberry County Beautiful’s Grinding of the Greens event was held this past Saturday, and about 75 Christmas trees were given a second life after being turned into mulch.
The event lasted for about an hour: After the Newberry Electric Cooperative turned all the trees into mulch, multiple individuals drove up and took as much as their trucks could hold. Joseph Berry, district coordinator with the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District, said this was probably a record for how fast they gave out the mulch.
A big part of Grinding of the Greens is the partnerships, Berry said during an earlier interview that without their partners, like the Cooperative, the City of Newberry and Lowe’s, they probably wouldn’t be able to host the event.
“NEC is proud to partner with The Newberry County Soil and Water Conservation District as a part of the ‘Grinding of the Greens’ project. This project is a win-win for everybody, even the environment. NEC enjoys being a part of it because it’s an opportunity to give back to the community,” Debra Shaw, vice president of Member, Public and Government Relations said.
Kyle Branham gets mulch during the Grinding of the Greens.
As people pulled forward, the Newberry Electric Cooperative poured the mulch into the back of their trucks.
The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District, along with partner Newberry Electric Cooperative, turned about 75 Christmas trees into mulch during their Grinding of the Greens event on Jan. 11.
Adam and William Hall of Long Lane Farms with mulch that they will use on their farm.
All of the donated trees were turned into mulch, creating a second life for Christmas trees.
The Newberry Electric Cooperative came out with equipment and turned every tree into mulch, all of which was given out within an hour of the event starting.
Joseph Berry, left, helps load mulch into Kyle Branham’s truck.
Debra Shaw, vice president of Member, Public and Government Relations said, “NEC is proud to partner with The Newberry County Soil and Water Conservation District as a part of the ‘Grinding of the Greens’ Project. This project is a win-win for everybody, even the environment. NEC enjoys being a part of it because it’s an opportunity to give back to the community.” Pictured, left to right, Joseph Berry (district coordinator with the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District), Chandlor Williams, Debra Shaw, Jarrett Waites.