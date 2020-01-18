NEWBERRY — Keep Newberry County Beautiful’s Grinding of the Greens event was held this past Saturday, and about 75 Christmas trees were given a second life after being turned into mulch.

The event lasted for about an hour: After the Newberry Electric Cooperative turned all the trees into mulch, multiple individuals drove up and took as much as their trucks could hold. Joseph Berry, district coordinator with the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District, said this was probably a record for how fast they gave out the mulch.

A big part of Grinding of the Greens is the partnerships, Berry said during an earlier interview that without their partners, like the Cooperative, the City of Newberry and Lowe’s, they probably wouldn’t be able to host the event.

“NEC is proud to partner with The Newberry County Soil and Water Conservation District as a part of the ‘Grinding of the Greens’ project. This project is a win-win for everybody, even the environment. NEC enjoys being a part of it because it’s an opportunity to give back to the community,” Debra Shaw, vice president of Member, Public and Government Relations said.

Kyle Branham gets mulch during the Grinding of the Greens. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_14741.jpg Kyle Branham gets mulch during the Grinding of the Greens. Courtesy photo As people pulled forward, the Newberry Electric Cooperative poured the mulch into the back of their trucks. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0649.jpg As people pulled forward, the Newberry Electric Cooperative poured the mulch into the back of their trucks. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District, along with partner Newberry Electric Cooperative, turned about 75 Christmas trees into mulch during their Grinding of the Greens event on Jan. 11. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_12111.jpg The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District, along with partner Newberry Electric Cooperative, turned about 75 Christmas trees into mulch during their Grinding of the Greens event on Jan. 11. Courtesy photo Adam and William Hall of Long Lane Farms with mulch that they will use on their farm. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_14761.jpg Adam and William Hall of Long Lane Farms with mulch that they will use on their farm. Courtesy photo All of the donated trees were turned into mulch, creating a second life for Christmas trees. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0645.jpg All of the donated trees were turned into mulch, creating a second life for Christmas trees. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Newberry Electric Cooperative came out with equipment and turned every tree into mulch, all of which was given out within an hour of the event starting. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0633.jpg The Newberry Electric Cooperative came out with equipment and turned every tree into mulch, all of which was given out within an hour of the event starting. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Joseph Berry, left, helps load mulch into Kyle Branham’s truck. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0661.jpg Joseph Berry, left, helps load mulch into Kyle Branham’s truck. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Debra Shaw, vice president of Member, Public and Government Relations said, “NEC is proud to partner with The Newberry County Soil and Water Conservation District as a part of the ‘Grinding of the Greens’ Project. This project is a win-win for everybody, even the environment. NEC enjoys being a part of it because it’s an opportunity to give back to the community.” Pictured, left to right, Joseph Berry (district coordinator with the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District), Chandlor Williams, Debra Shaw, Jarrett Waites. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0678.jpg Debra Shaw, vice president of Member, Public and Government Relations said, “NEC is proud to partner with The Newberry County Soil and Water Conservation District as a part of the ‘Grinding of the Greens’ Project. This project is a win-win for everybody, even the environment. NEC enjoys being a part of it because it’s an opportunity to give back to the community.” Pictured, left to right, Joseph Berry (district coordinator with the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District), Chandlor Williams, Debra Shaw, Jarrett Waites. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com