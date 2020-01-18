Bryson to retire from CNNGA

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Clinton Newberry Natural Gas Authority is set for a 2020 of transition as General Manager Stan Bryson has given his notice of retirement.

Natural gas supplier for 12,751 customers in Newberry and Laurens Counties, CNNGA has been led by Bryson for 20 years, and he has four decades of experience. A search committee was named Monday night to seek his replacement; advertising will be locally and through trade publication, the CNNGA board was told during a called meeting at the Clinton office.

Bryson has set Dec. 31, 2020, as his retirement date.

“This is my last year,” Bryson said, “I will miss it, I really don’t want to think about it. I have been here 42 years; I started in 1978 and was named general manager 20 years ago.”

Board Chairman and Newberry Mayor Foster Senn praised Bryson for his “can do” attitude. He said, “I remember people from South Korea with Samsung sitting around a table wondering ‘can this be done.’ They turned to Stan and he said, ‘yes, we can do it,’” resulting in a multi-million investment by the giant international company in the Newberry community.

“All up and down the interstates,” Senn said, “we see your work.”

He said Bryson’s leadership of CNNGA was instrumental in natural gas expansion in the Lakes Murray and Greenwood areas. He said Bryson has excelled in leading the agency to safety milestones, the recruitment development of “an excellent staff and excellent customer service,” and customer prices below the national average.

In other business, Bryson announced that the agency’s audit will come in April. CNNGA is waiting on figures from the state related to employees’ retirement, he said. Figures show CNNGA will close the year with $1.5 million in profit, and he recommended a $600,000 appropriation to the Cities of Clinton and Newberry for their economic development funds. About $150,000 will go toward remodeling the Newberry office, which was last remodeled in 2007, and the rest of the funds will go into the agency’s expansion and depreciation funds. The board approved the funding split.