PROSPERITY — The Prosperity Police Department officially welcomed Officer George Simmons to Prosperity after Simmons was sworn in during Prosperity’s November Council Meeting.

Simmons was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland and upon graduating high school in 2000, entered into the military.

“Went to basic training in Fort Benning, Georgia and was stationed as an infantryman — assigned to the third infantry division,” Simmons said.

He would then be deployed twice to Iraq and Kuwait.

“That’s where I received the Purple Heart when I was injured in Iraq — got blown up,” he said.

His military journey would then have him leaving Fort Benning to be stationed at Fort Jackson — where he was a drill sergeant and trained at the drill sergeant academy.

It was around this time that Simmons would start his police career.

“Started working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department as a reserves deputy while still in the military. When I transitioned from active duty to the reserves, I was hired on by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department where I was a full time road deputy there,” Simmons said. “Worked the Region Two area which is Two Notch Road for about three years and then was promoted to Master Deputy and was sent to work the Broad River Road Area (Region Four). I worked that area for about a year and was promoted to corporal — was sent to work the Region Three area which is the North Main/Monticello Road area.”

Simmons was also on the SWAT team while with Richland County and received the JP Strom Award upon graduating the police academy — the award was given to the person with the highest GPA in the class.

While with Richland County, Simmons completed his four year degree (while finishing in the military) in Criminal Justice from Troy University.

“I was a Road Corporal in the Region Three for about a year and then was promoted to investigator. Started working in property crimes and then was promoted to the burglary team where I worked for about two years,” he said. “During that period, I transitioned from drill sergeant in the Army Reserves to IT Specialist in the Army Reserves. Then I was transferred to the University of South Carolina where I’m currently at in the Army Reserves — I’m an adjunct military science instructor at USC.”

Prior to leaving Richland County, Simmons obtained his real estate license in September 2019 and parted ways with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to pursue full time real estate.

“I spoke with Chief Wesley Palmore and was offered a full time position here,” he said.

Simmons added that he enjoys the small town atmosphere of Prosperity — which was why he decided to join the Prosperity Police Department.

“I liked the hometown atmosphere where you know the people that you’re serving and you feel like you’re serving the home team versus a big area with so many people that you only meet in that negative police encounter. You’re responding to a call and it’s something bad or something negative has happened and that’s the only time you get to interact with people,” he said.

Since joining the Prosperity Police Department, Simmons said the community has been really welcoming.

“Everybody treats you like they know you. Most of the time when I run into anybody it’s ‘oh, you’re Nicole’s husband’ — most people know me through her,” he said.

Simmons’ wife was born and raised in Prosperity and is a graduate of Mid-Carolina High School.

As for his goals moving forward with the department, Simmons said he would like to learn the administrative side while also continuing to be involved in the community.

“How to secure grants for a small town department because I know with a smaller department that funding is always an issue. I’d like to be able to take the leadership, experiences and lessons I’ve learned at a larger department and help this department grow. So it’s a department where you have a list of applications you’re sorting through because everybody wants to come here,” he said. “My main goal in life is to serve God, to serve the people in the community, help people reach their goals, help people who have issues with drugs or alcohol — anybody needing help getting into the military or any kids needing guidance. I’d like to see us do something with the little league teams, maybe the department sponsors a basketball or baseball team — partner up with one of the churches.”

Officer George Simmons recently joined the Prosperity Police Department as their newest officer. He was officially sworn in during Prosperity’s November Council Meeting. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_GeorgeSimmons.jpg Officer George Simmons recently joined the Prosperity Police Department as their newest officer. He was officially sworn in during Prosperity’s November Council Meeting. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com