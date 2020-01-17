NEWBERRY — The following is the lineup for the 2020 MLK Parade “A Day On, Not A Day Off” to be held Saturday at 2 p.m. Lineup will be between Johnstone and Calhoun Street no later than 1 p.m.:
• Newberry High School JROTC.
• Quentin A. Sligh — Grand Marshal.
• City of Newberry Police.
• City of Newberry Mayor.
• Rick Martin — House of Representatives.
• Ronnie Cromer — S.C. Senator.
• Walt McLeod — Democratic Party/Retired Representative.
• Lee Foster — Newberry County Sheriff’s Department.
• Bike Baby, LLC.
• Newberry County Coalition.
• Newberry County Coroner’s Office.
• Newberry County Treasurer.
• At Home Senior Care.
• Newberry NAACP.
• Newberry County Auditor.
• Miss Newberry and Miss Teen Newberry.
• Freedom Dance Ministry.
• Fairview Baptist Church.
• Joy Ride, LLC.
• Evelyn Financial Services, LLC.
• Jackie Holmes — U.S. Army.
• St. Matthews Baptist Church.
• Miller Chapel AME Church.
• JZ Rentals.
• Kein Boutique.
• Christy Eigner — County Council Candidate.
• Home Health, LLC.
• Bethlehem Baptist Church.
• Trinity AME Church.
• Miller Produce.
• Golden Ministry Queen.
• Loyalty Reigns Publication.
• New Hope Baptist Church.
• Newberry County Literacy Council.
• Prosperity Metal Recycling.
• Prosperity Police Department.
• Moving Forward Ministries.
• Newberry College African American Alumni Chapter AKA’s.
• Newberry County Benedict College Alumni.
• Samsung.
• ER Marketing Group.
• A. Smith Realtor.
• Sherman’s Food Truck.
• New Enoree Congress of Christian Education.
• Polished Hair and Nail Salon.
• Cannon and Graves Auto Sales.
• Girl Scout Troop 1789.
• Atchison Lawn Care.
• Slayed by Skye.
• Man Up Inc. USA.
• NMS Cheerleaders.
• Dollar Tamale Queen.
• Holy Spirit Auto and Repair.
• Hammer Lawn Care.
• It Is What It Is/Brandon Lyles.
• Amazing Hair Studio.
• Newberry Sluggers.
• I Won’t Starve, LLC.
• Gallman Gators Step Team.
• Sweet Victory.
• Jets Football Team.
• Adrian Chick Modeling Troupe.
• Maybin Hauling Company.
• Newberry Fire Department.
• Full Blooded Riders Motorcycle Club.
• F.B. Pratt and Sons.
• Janet’s Travel Lounge.
• Divine Braids by Ryan.
• Tripple K’s Drinks.
• Honei Pot Retreats.
• Keosha Stephens, Realtor.
• Divine Reflections.
• Ashlene Creations.
• The Champions/Travis Reeder Foundation.