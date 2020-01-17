NEWBERRY — The following is the lineup for the 2020 MLK Parade “A Day On, Not A Day Off” to be held Saturday at 2 p.m. Lineup will be between Johnstone and Calhoun Street no later than 1 p.m.:

• Newberry High School JROTC.

• Quentin A. Sligh — Grand Marshal.

• City of Newberry Police.

• City of Newberry Mayor.

• Rick Martin — House of Representatives.

• Ronnie Cromer — S.C. Senator.

• Walt McLeod — Democratic Party/Retired Representative.

• Lee Foster — Newberry County Sheriff’s Department.

• Bike Baby, LLC.

• Newberry County Coalition.

• Newberry County Coroner’s Office.

• Newberry County Treasurer.

• At Home Senior Care.

• Newberry NAACP.

• Newberry County Auditor.

• Miss Newberry and Miss Teen Newberry.

• Freedom Dance Ministry.

• Fairview Baptist Church.

• Joy Ride, LLC.

• Evelyn Financial Services, LLC.

• Jackie Holmes — U.S. Army.

• St. Matthews Baptist Church.

• Miller Chapel AME Church.

• JZ Rentals.

• Kein Boutique.

• Christy Eigner — County Council Candidate.

• Home Health, LLC.

• Bethlehem Baptist Church.

• Trinity AME Church.

• Miller Produce.

• Golden Ministry Queen.

• Loyalty Reigns Publication.

• New Hope Baptist Church.

• Newberry County Literacy Council.

• Prosperity Metal Recycling.

• Prosperity Police Department.

• Moving Forward Ministries.

• Newberry College African American Alumni Chapter AKA’s.

• Newberry County Benedict College Alumni.

• Samsung.

• ER Marketing Group.

• A. Smith Realtor.

• Sherman’s Food Truck.

• New Enoree Congress of Christian Education.

• Polished Hair and Nail Salon.

• Cannon and Graves Auto Sales.

• Girl Scout Troop 1789.

• Atchison Lawn Care.

• Slayed by Skye.

• Man Up Inc. USA.

• NMS Cheerleaders.

• Dollar Tamale Queen.

• Holy Spirit Auto and Repair.

• Hammer Lawn Care.

• It Is What It Is/Brandon Lyles.

• Amazing Hair Studio.

• Newberry Sluggers.

• I Won’t Starve, LLC.

• Gallman Gators Step Team.

• Sweet Victory.

• Jets Football Team.

• Adrian Chick Modeling Troupe.

• Maybin Hauling Company.

• Newberry Fire Department.

• Full Blooded Riders Motorcycle Club.

• F.B. Pratt and Sons.

• Janet’s Travel Lounge.

• Divine Braids by Ryan.

• Tripple K’s Drinks.

• Honei Pot Retreats.

• Keosha Stephens, Realtor.

• Divine Reflections.

• Ashlene Creations.

• The Champions/Travis Reeder Foundation.

