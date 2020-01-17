NEWBERRY COUNTY — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is next Monday (Jan. 20) and in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., there will be a weekend full of events in Newberry.

This will be Councilman Travis Reeder’s 19th year holding a MLK Day event, but as it was introduced last year, this year will be filled with events. Reeder has partnered with the Champions — a group of young adults whose roots are deeply embedded in the community — to hold a parade on Saturday and a luncheon on Sunday, along with the traditional march and program on Monday.

“When Travis asked us to help plan this weekend last year, we didn’t hesitate because we know we had some big shoes to fill. With the success from last year, we were super excited to host the event this year — to watch the MLK weekend grow and be successful,” said Yoko Ruff, a member of the Champions.

The parade will be the first event, it will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m., with lineup beginning at 1 p.m. between Johnstone and Calhoun. This year, there will be 76 entries in the parade.

“We even had people from out of state come last year, some of the dance teams that came in, so we are for Newberry having all these people willing to come — makes us very excited about where we are going with this MLK weekend,” Ruff said.

The route of the parade will be from Johnstone to Calhoun to Main. Chief Roy McClurkin (City of Newberry Police Department) said Main Street, and all the side streets that intersect Main Street, will be closed from Walnut Street to Nance Street beginning at 1 p.m.

In case of bad weather, Ruff said they will announce on their social media sites if the parade will be canceled (see MLK Day 2020 Parade on Facebook).

On Sunday, Jan. 19, there will be the Martin Luther King Luncheon, held at Newberry Community Hall from 2-5 p.m.

Anthony Caldwell, a member of the Champions, said the speaker during the luncheon will be Brad Brown, a Newberry native.

“He does resumes, and helps people who are trying to further their careers, looking to change positions and maybe need a little bit of a motivation stepping forward,” Caldwell said.

Ruff said that Brown will be speaking at approximately 3 p.m.

This year’s caterer will be Blessed by the Best Catering, tickets are $20, but supplies are limited. To get a ticket, you can call Travis Reeder at 803-537-9217 or purchase from any member of the Champions.

On Monday, Jan. 20, will be the MLK Day Of Service — which will include a march and a program. The march will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church (1501 College Street) and will go to Main Street, on to Caldwell Street and end at Miller Chapel AME (500 Caldwell Street).

“I have the march because of the marches that Dr. King did, when he was trying to make change,” Reeder said. “The good thing about having a march is that it allows people to join the march along the way.”

The program will then begin at 10 a.m. at Miller Chapel AME.

During the program, Reeder works to bring a speaker that grew up in Newberry, but left and became successful. This year is Quentin A. Sligh (many will know him as Tom Dooley). Reeder said Sligh was born in Washington, D.C. in 1959, but was raised in Newberry — in the Canon Town community.

“Quentin joined the Navy in 1976 and, upon graduation from high school entered basic training in the summer of 1977. Upon graduating from basic training, Quentin was off to Naval Training Command in Memphis, Tennessee for aviation jet engine training,” Reeder said.

After 27 years, Sligh retired in 2003. After retirement Sligh found employment as a government contractor.

“He traveled to U.S. Embassies and Consultants throughout the world, integrating their information technology systems through a project called GITM,” Reeder said.

Sligh now lives with his wife Ellen and son Brian in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The rest of the program will consist of reading from scripture, performances from various choirs, and the singing of “We Shall Overcome” and “Lift Every Voice.”

“Everyone is encouraged and welcome to come and participate,” Reeder said.

Stock photo

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com