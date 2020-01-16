NEWBERRY — A New Year is kicking into full swing at the Newberry Opera House. The Opera House’s season traditionally runs from August to early June so events for the first half of 2020 are already on sale. With so many unique performances to choose from, the Opera House encourages you make a New Year’s resolution to consider going to a show you might not see normally, try new seats, and learn something new about a different culture.

The Newberry Opera House has announced a new midseason magazine called “Downstage” will be hitting mail boxes later this month. The magazine is packed full of artist interviews, added shows and other great information. Recent ticket buyers and donors should receive a copy, but a limited number of extra copies will also be available in the lobby.

During the second half of the 22nd season, the Opera House will present over 75 shows and events from blockbuster shows to world renowned international artists to local community events. A new 2019-20 digital version of the season brochure created by RR Donnelley and DigiCom is available on NewberryOperaHouse.com and allows you to purchase tickets straight from the online publication.

The Gibson Brothers with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley take the stage together this February 15. Well-known for their mix of Bluegrass, Country, and Soul, the Gibson Brothers have climbed near the top of the Bluegrass genre after over 20 years.

The Newberry Opera House has added some additional performances to their season line-up. Country legend Gene Watson will appear on May 31. Known for a unique style of traditional Country, Watson was a mainstay in the Country charts throughout the 70s and 80s with hits like “14 Carat Mind,” “Love in the Hot Afternoon,” and “Farewell Party.”

Don’t miss the top-selling recording artist, songwriter, TV/Movie star, Broadway performer, and author Tony Orlando when he returns to the Opera House stage on June 5 to wrap up the 2019-20 season. “Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree,” “Knock Three Times,” “Candida,” “My Sweet Gypsy Rose” and “He Don’t Love You (Like I Love You),” are just a few of Orlando’s hits.

One of the other highlights from the Spring includes Jake Shimabukuro as seen on PBS. This Ukulele master has been a stand out at Bonnaroo and Spoleto you won’t want to miss his rendition of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” on only four strings.

The former lead guitarist of The Eagles, Don Felder, will stop by on Valentine’s day for a Rock n’ Roll performance you’re sure to love, after all, he did co-write the multi Grammy® winning music to the Eagles biggest hit “Hotel California.”

“The Voice” Sandy Patti, returns to the stage by popular demand. This gospel songstress has won over 40 Dove awards and has been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

If you are a Black Violin fan then you’ll love The King of Strings, Ken Ford. He has collaborated with the likes of Bruno Mars, Jill Scott, Brian Culbertson, Chaka Khan, Barry White, and Cee Lo Green just to name a few.

Grammy® Award winning and nominated artists Clint Holmes, Take 6, Nnenna Freelon, and Kirk Whalum work together for a fitting celebration of The Music of Ray Charles in Georgia On My Mind, boasting iconic tunes made famous by Charles including “I’ve Got a Woman,” “Unchain My Heart,” and many more.

The Isaacs with Terry Bradshaw grace the stage this spring. Taking center stage with these Gospel greats is legendary former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw. Learn more about Bradshaw’s love for music and experience the authentic American music and beautiful harmonies of The Isaacs.

Southside Johnny is sure to impress audiences and have you coming back for more. Often considered the grandfather of the New Jersey Sound, Jon Bon Jovi often sites John Lyon as his “reason for singing.”

Black Jacket Symphony returns this season honoring the music of one of the greatest musicians of all time – Prince. Black Jacket Symphony who will recreate “Purple Rain” in its entirety – plus a full set of Prince’s greatest hits after intermission. These shows are selling fast so make sure to get your tickets today, and bring your friends with you.

International artists abound at the Opera House this season including Mexico’s Ballet Folclórico. This world renowned group combines dance, music, stories, and props from various regions of Mexico for a brilliant showcase of Mexican culture. The Latin Grammy® nominated group Mariachi Herencia de México hail from Chicago’s immigrant barrios and have taken the stage with performers such as Lila Downs, Aida Cuevas, Los Lobos, Pedro Fernández and many more. Enjoy an early St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Newberry Opera House with Rhythm of the Dance as they return with their world famous Irish step dancing show on March 1.

The music of the mountains comes to Newberry this spring with touches of Bluegrass, Gospel, and Folk music. NOH Alumni Dailey & Vincent are back with their Gospel Hour and Bluegrass shows. Grammy® nominee and mandolin player of the year, Sierra Hull is a one of a kind Bluegrass artist that has been wowing audiences from a young age with her terrific vocals and technical skills. Hailing from Austin, Texas, Steel Betty lives at the crossroads of what makes Austin, Texas the engine driving traditional music in America. Flavors of Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, Tex-Mex, Old Time Music, and Classic Country are embraced by Steel Betty, which always delivers an unforgettable performance.

The Family Adventure genre is perfect for patrons of all ages. From the rhythmic African-style Cirque du Soleil style show – Cirque Zuma Zuma to the interactive puppetry of Dinosaur World the Family Adventure genre has performances for every child. You can check out the Opera House’s first ever ice show (Yes, we said “ice” on stage) in the exciting new twist of the classic children’s stories Peter Pan and Cinderella in “The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella On Ice.” Continuing this Spring are the beloved enhanced experiences including Dinosaur World’s interactive sandbox archaeological dig, Harry Potter and the Sacred Text’s costume contest, and How to Survive Middle School’s pizza party, and many more.

The wildly popular “Make Your Own” series continues this spring. Most shows (excluding rental and community events) are available for this package. Purchase four shows and save 10 percent, eight shows and save 15 percent, or twelve shows for a 20 percent discount. (Performances must be purchased in one order and the deal is not retroactive.) With so much to choose from, the possibilities are endless.

The Newberry Opera House is a non-profit organization that keeps the doors open, the lights on and music ringing through the halls primarily by donations from donors. For the past several years the NOH has participated in Midlands Gives. An annual day of giving that lasts 24 hours and has a major impact on the organization. Be sure to save the date for Midlands Gives on May 5. Your contribution will help maintain the Newberry Opera House’s position as one of the most exciting, compelling, and innovative theatres in the Southeast. Give voice to your love of the arts – and become more involved in the life of the Newberry Opera House.

In 2020, try something new, take advantage of this intimate venue and invest in a once in a life-time experience at the historic Newberry Opera House: Feel the history, experience the intimacy, make memories.

Stay in touch by visiting the Opera House website and joining the bi-monthly E-Newsletter. Make sure to like the Newberry Opera House on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NewberryOperaHouse, follow the NOH on Twitter (@nbyoperahouse), and on Instagram (@newberryoperahouse) to get exclusive artist and event information as well as a sneak peek behind the scenes.

The Newberry Opera House’s new mid-season magazine cover art was created by NOH Board member and artist Robert Matheson and depicts the upcoming free, outdoor community concert with the Harlem Quartet scheduled for May 2. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Robert_small-1.jpg The Newberry Opera House’s new mid-season magazine cover art was created by NOH Board member and artist Robert Matheson and depicts the upcoming free, outdoor community concert with the Harlem Quartet scheduled for May 2. Courtesy photo